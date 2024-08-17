Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: Crunchyroll, Review, season 2, tower of god

Tower of God Season 2 Ep. 6 Review: A Clearer Picture Begins to Form

The pieces of the puzzle began coming together in Crunchyroll's Tower of God S02E06: "Zygaena's Flower," as the anime continues to impress.

Crunchyroll's Tower of God S02E06: "Zygaena's Flower" was another impressive chapter of the anime series. More pieces of the puzzle keep being added to the story – yet the math ain't quite "mathing" yet. The plot definitely keeps thickening and leaving us all sorts of shooketh. I have to give it to Tower of God: it moves at a great pace and continuously finds a way to surprise me with its twists and turns.

The story takes us back to the current test takers with Viole as Yihwa catches up to him while he meets with his fellow FUGs. She is rightfully rattled because of the gang aspect, but we see Viole knock her out to de-escalate the current encounter. I am so happy we get to see his eyes again. I love how they have kept him so mysterious this far. However, in the way that Viole's worry shines through, you can tell there is definitely more going on than we might think. We then see Hwaryun and Jinsung, Viole's FUG fellows, posing a visit to Viole's team that will be climbing along.

Here, we get the next hit. Things are going well, as they are treating the team to yummy treats. Jinsung is very friendly and keeps saying great things about Viole. However, as everyone leaves and Hwaryun stays with Wangnan, we are told the truth, and we get to see yet another familiar face. After falling and finding Hwaryun at the end of season one, we see what truly happened: Bam was blackmailed by the former test director, Yu Han Sung.

Bam accuses Sung of setting all this up; however, Sung retorts by informing him that Rachel betrayed him because she chose to, as there seems to be something up above her that she is more interested in. Sung then threatens Bam into joining FUG; otherwise, he will kill his friends for any refusals or losses. So things are starting to come together, yet there are even more questions now that we see it is true that Sung had something fishy going on with Rachel. And man, so I kinda hate them for this.

Wangnan, on his end, is taking this to heart and feels for Viole. I like how Bam seems to bring the best of those around him and gain their love and respect. Hoeven, we quickly move on to the next test: eyeing the Zygaena Flower from the belly of a sea creature who is revered as a God. Of course, things take a turn immediately as the team divides, and nothing goes right. Wangnan's team finds the Flower on a smaller creature running for its life, while Viole and the others encounter something much worse. Some experienced red eye that seems to have been killing every ranker sent to retrieve the Flower. It was quite an intense start, but now that we have a better idea of where things are going, I am very excited to see what lies in store for Viole's new team.

Tower of God Season 2 Episode 6: "Zygaena's Flower" Review by Alejandra Bodden 8.5 / 10 Crunchyroll's Tower of God S02E06: "Zygaena's Flower" was another impressive chapter of the anime series. More pieces of the puzzle keep being added to the story - yet the math ain't quite "mathing" yet. The plot definitely keeps thickening and leaving us all sorts of shooketh. I have to give it to Tower of God: it moves at a great pace and continuously finds a way to surprise me with its twists and turns.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!