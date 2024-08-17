Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: Afro Samurai, anime, Attack On Titan, Attack on Titan Final Season, blu-ray, Crunchyroll, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Z, One Piece Film Red, Planetes, Psycho-Pass, samurai champloo, space dandy

Attack on Titan Final Season & More Crunchyroll November Blu-Rays

The final season of Attack on Titan and other major anime series are getting collector's edition Blu-Rays from Crunchyroll in November.

Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters arrives on Blu-ray on November 26 in North America from Crunchyroll. The limited edition Blu-ray and DVD combo pack version will include a 148-page art book, a 32-page digibook, several art cards, and two exclusive Titan enamel pins. That's a lot of Attack on Titan you're getting for the series' last hurrah! Crunchyroll's November lineup of Blu-rays will also include two complete series rereleases with immense power levels: Dragon Ball Super (all 131 Episodes) and Dragon Ball Z (all 291 episodes), launching exclusively at the Crunchyroll Store. Each will come with multiple special features that will provide fans with various behind-the-scenes conversations with the iconic English voice actors from the series.

Psycho-Pass: Providence will receive a limited edition Blu-ray box set with a 60-page art book featuring exclusive interviews with the creators behind the thrilling cyberpunk franchise. With each pre-order of the Psycho-Pass: Providence limited edition Blu-ray made through the Crunchyroll Store, fans will receive one exclusive keychain or acrylic standee, which will be randomly selected from 11 different character options, for a limited time while supplies last. Characters featured among the blind-box style purchase gift include Shinya Kogami, Akane Tsunemori, Nobuchika Ginoza, Shion Karanomori, and Mika Shimotsuki, among others.

Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters

The fate of the world hangs in the balance as Eren unleashes the ultimate power of the Titans. With a burning determination to eliminate all who threaten Eldia, he leads an unstoppable army of Colossal Titans towards Marley. Now a motley crew of his former comrades and enemies scramble to halt his deadly mission, the only question is, can they stop him?

Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters – Limited Edition Exclusives

148-page art book detailing the final season

The last 32-page digibook

7 art cards of The Final Chapters key art and Japanese packaging art

2 exclusive Titan enamel pins to complete the set

Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters – Special Features

Textless Ending Songs

Dragon Ball Super

With Majin Buu defeated, Goku has taken a completely new role as…a radish farmer?! With Earth at peace, our heroes have settled into normal lives. But they can't get too comfortable. Far away, the powerful God of Destruction, Beerus, awakens to a prophecy revealing his demise at the hands of an even more formidable being. When his search for the Saiyan God brings him to Earth, can Goku and his friends take on their strongest foe yet?

Dragon Ball Super – The Complete Series Special Features

Catching Up on the Dragon Ball Universe: Sonny Strait & Savannah Ligaluppi, Christopher R. Sabat & Hero D. Sabat

Watching Dragon Ball Super With Jason Douglas & Ian Sinclair

Anime Expo 2017: Interview With Sean Schemmel & Jason Douglas

Anime Expo 2018: Interviews With Sonny Strait, Matthew Mercer & Kyle Hebert

Coffee Break With Mai & Trunks

An Interview With Sean Schemmel

Rawly Pickens & Chuck Huber Answer Twitter

Sarah Wiedenheft & Dawn Bennett Answer Twitter

Two Humans & an Android

Interview With Patrick Seitz & Kyle Hebert

Textless Opening & Ending Songs

Dragon Ball Z

Goku—the strongest fighter on the planet—is all that stands between humanity and villains from the darkest corners of space. Joined in battle by the Z-Fighters, Goku travels to distant realms in search of the magic powers of the seven Dragon Balls!

Dragon Ball Z – The Complete Series Special Features

Inside Dragon Ball Z: Interviews With the Cast & Crew

Look Back at the Hummer Tour: With Sonny Strait

Justin Cook Shares His Headshot Collection

Upcoming Special Feature Sneak Peek

From the Vault: Goku vs. Vegeta Featurette

From the Vault: The World of Dragon Ball Z

Toei Tour: Raw Footage

Dragon Ball Z Trivia

Dragon Ball Z Card Game: Past, Present & Future

Dragon Ball Z: Coming to America

Textless Opening & Ending Songs

Trailer

Samurai Champloo

Mugen is a ferocious, animalistic warrior with a fighting style inspired by break dancing. Jin is a ronin samurai who wanders the countryside alone. They may not be friends, but their paths continually cross. And when ditzy waitress Fuu gets them out of hot water with the local magistrate, they agree to join her search for the samurai who smells like sunflowers.

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Samurai Champloo, directed by Shinichiro Watanabe, Crunchyroll is rereleasing an all-new limited edition Blu-ray of the complete series, also exclusive to the Crunchyroll Store. The packaging will include six exclusive art cards in addition to the various special features on the Blu-ray.

Samurai Champloo – Limited Edition Exclusives

Includes 6 Art Cards

Samurai Champloo – Special Features

Promo Videos

Trailers

Concept Art

Bumper Gallery

Textless Opening & Ending Songs

Psycho-Pass: Providence

January 2118. Chief Inspector of the Criminal Investigation Department, Akane Tsunemori, receives a report of an incident on a foreign vessel – the body of Professor Milicia Stronskaya has been discovered. Behind the incident is a group known as the Peacebreakers, a foreign paramilitary organization and a new outside threat who are targeting the professor's research papers known as the "Stronskaya Document."

Reunited with Shinya Kogami, a former fugitive from the Criminal Investigation Department, Akane grapples with a case that quickly escalates beyond their expectations. The Stronskaya Papers could reveal a truth that would shake Japan's government, and even the Sibyl System, to the core.

It is in this untold story that the missing link is revealed.

Psycho-Pass: Providence – Limited Edition Exclusives

Includes a 60-page art book featuring exclusive interviews with the brains behind Psycho-Pass

Psycho-Pass: Providence – Special Features

Trailers

"The Story So Far" Promo Video

Textless Opening

Crunchyroll November Blu-Rays Release Schedule

For SteelBook enthusiasts, One Piece Film Red will be rereleased in dazzling 4K Ultra HD with fresh box art. Plus, for the first time, a combined box set of both director's cuts of Afro Samurai and Afro Samurai: Resurrection will be released as a Blu-ray SteelBook with all of the special features available on both individual Blu-rays. Additionally, Planetes, the 26-episode anime series based on the manga by the critically acclaimed creator Makoto Yukimura (Vinland Saga), will be released on Blu-ray for the first time in North America from Crunchyroll Also arriving this November will be The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent Season 2 as well as a rerelease of Space Dandy. Just look at the list of November physical media releases and let your wallets weep!

November 5, 2024

November 12, 2024

November 26, 2024

Pre-orders are now available to pre-order through the Crunchyroll Store.

