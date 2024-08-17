Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: HBO, max, night country, true detective

True Detective: Night Country: Pizzolatto Comments "Confusing": López

Emmy-nominated True Detective: Night Country Showrunner Issa López on why she finds series creator Nic Pizzolatto's negativity "confusing."

Receiving critical acclaim, scoring huge viewing numbers, and netting 12 Emmy nominations was probably the best way for Showrunner Issa López's Jodie Foster and Kali Reis-starring True Detective: Night Country to respond to series creator Nic Pizzolatto's not-so-kind words about the season from earlier this year. Even sweeter is the fact that all of that success led to López being handed the keys to the franchise once again for a fifth season. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter when the HBO series was confirmed to have scored a dozen Emmy noms, López didn't address Pizzolatto's comments specifically, but did it explain why the negativity was "confusing" to her. "For me, it was very confusing. To have created something that you have three goes at, very successful ones — and then it becomes something so meaningful that different filmmakers and different voices are going to come on board and keep it alive beyond you — is the dream," López explained. "When I move on, someone else is going to come and take the mantle and go in a completely different direction, and that's going to be so exciting to me to watch. It feels a little silly to not enjoy that achievement, really."

"A dear friend of mine came today at 8 a.m. with a bottle of champagne, and it's still waiting in the fridge. We're going to crack it open the moment that I'm done with calls. I'm a happy person. I've had a beautiful life. This is one of the best mornings in my life," López shared with Deadline Hollywood in July, shortly after the Emmy nominations were announced. Noting how excited the creative team is to get production rolling on what they're aiming will be an "even better" season, López shared that she is "so stoked for the new season," one that contains a "fun, dark, f*cked up story."

Joining Jodie Foster and Kali Reis for "Night Country" were Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc, and John Hawkes. In addition, Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, June Thiele, Diane Benson, and Joel D. Montgrand guest-starred.

HBO's True Detective: Night Country – An Overview

In this season of HBO's crime anthology series, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) & Evangeline Navarro (Reis) look to solve the case of eight men operating the Tsalal Arctic Research Station who vanished without a trace when the long winter night fell in Ennis, Alaska. In doing so, the pair will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunting truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

López writes, directs & serves as showrunner, with Alan Page Arriaga (Shining Girls) joining the writing team. Executive producers include López, Page Arriaga, Foster, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak for Pastel, Mari Jo Winkler, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga & Nic Pizzolatto, along with Anonymous Content. "We are tremendously excited to return to the 'True Detective' franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa López, whose singular vision for her 'Night Country' installment will be beautifully realized with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the starring roles," said Orsi when news of the series order was first announced.

