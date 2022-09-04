All Out: Toni Storm Is Your New Interim AEW Women's World Champion

Toni Storm defeated Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Hikaru Shida in a four-way match to become the Interim AEW Women's World Champion at All Out. The Interim Women's World Championship match at All out had the misfortune of occurring after the absolutely heartbreaking loss by The Acclaimed, but the crowd managed to recover quickly and support Jamie Hayter.  And Hayter did almost have the match won, but Baker pulled out the ref as Hayter was pinning Shida, which may lead to a breakup between the two. That led to Storm eventually being able to get the pin on Hayter, and hopefully to a feud between Baker and Hayter that leads to Hayter getting a mega push. Oh, but we're talking about Toni Storm. Yeah, she's the new interim champ and that's probably a good thing for the division.

Toni Storm wins the Interim AEW Women's World Championship at AEW All Out.
See highlights from the match below:


For more results and highlights from All Out, head to Bleeding Cool's live coverage hub for the show. Here's the full card for the PPV:

AEW All Out Full Card

  • AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk
  • AEW Interim Women's World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter
  • AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Swerve in Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed
  • TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Athena
  • AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Final Match: The Elite vs. Dark Order
  • Daniel Garcia on a Pole Match: Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson
  • Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy
  • Miro, Darby Allin, and Sting vs. House of Black
  • Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
  • FTR and Wardlow vs. The Motor City Machine Guns and Jay Lethal
  • Casino Ladder Match featuring Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fénix, Rush, Andrade El Idolo, Dante Martin, and "The Joker"

All Out is streaming right now on Bleacher Report (for masochists), Fite (for international viewers), and traditional PPV providers. More info on how to watch the show here.

