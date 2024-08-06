Posted in: FX, Hulu, streaming, TV | Tagged: all's fair, fx, hulu, kim kardashian, ryan murphy

All's Fair: Paulson, Nash-Betts, Taylor, Watts Join Kardashian Series

Ryan Murphy & Kim Kardashian's legal drama All's Fair is welcoming Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor & Naomi Watts to the cast.

Some huge casting news to report regarding Ryan Murphy and Kim Kardashian's upcoming Hulu legal drama All's Fair. Following up on the news from last month that Halle Berry (Extant, Monster's Ball) had departed the series over scheduling conflicts, Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story), Niecy Nash-Betts (Grotesquerie), Teyana Taylor (The Book of Clarence), and Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans) have joined the ensemble cast (with Paulson, Nash, and Watts also executive-producing). No details were released on their characters (though the characters are original for the actors, with no one stepping into the role meant for Berry) – with the four joining Kardashian and previously announced Glenn Close (Damages, Fatal Attraction), who portrays the head of the law firm. Penned by Jon Robin Baitz (Brothers & Sisters) and Joe Baken (Promised Land), the legal drama sees Kardashian portraying Los Angeles' most successful divorce lawyer and owner of an all-female law firm.

Hulu's All's Fair is produced by 20th Television (part of Disney TV Studios) and Ryan Murphy Television. Murphy, Kardashian, Berry (alongside her producing partner Holly Jeter via their production company HalleHolly), Close (through her Trillium Productions banner), Baitz, Baken, Jamie Pachino, Laura Greene, Richard Levine, Kris Jenner, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, and Scott Robertson all serve as executive producers. In addition, Murphy is expected to direct the streaming series. During the May 30th episode of The Kardashians, viewers had a chance to check out when the series was first coming together – with Murphy, Kardashian, and Jenner began discussing what the focus of the series would be. "I mean, there's even so many fun moments with like Laura [Laura Wasserman, divorce attorney] and I where I'm just like, 'Don't ever let me do this again!' Then the next [divorce], she would be like, 'Hi, you reminded me last time; don't ever let you do this again.'"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!