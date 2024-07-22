Posted in: Conventions, Events, FX, Hulu, Pop Culture, Preview, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: American Horror Story, fx networks, Grotesquerie, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, the bear, what we do in the shadows

Always Sunny: FX Networks Brings Paddy's Pub & More to SDCC 2024

FX Networks plans SDCC 2024 experiences for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, What We Do in the Shadows, AHS, and What We Do in the Shadows.

Do we wish we were going to San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2024 this year? Oh, yeah – and there are (at last count) 50+ television-related reasons why – especially being a "Since Episode #1" fan of Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito– starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. That's because FX Networks has a bunch of very cool immersive experiences set up for this weekend – ones that include interactive experiences, exclusive merch, and photo opportunities. What that means is that "Always Sunny" fans will get a chance to grab a photo outside of "Paddy's." But that's not all, because the 23-Emmy-Award-nominated The Bear will have a restaurant pop-up, What We Do in the Shadows fans will have a chance to check out the Staten Island residence, and American Horror Story fans will take an "hellevator" ride through the long-running horror franchise – and get a chance to preview Ryan Murphy's upcoming Niecy Nash-Betts-starring Grotesquerie. Here's a look at what's planned…

FX's "The Bear" Restaurant Pop-Up: Step into the interior of The Bear restaurant, where fans will be served up a daily chef's special featuring exclusive merch while supplies last.

FX Fearless Hellevator: Take a ride through twelve spine-chilling moments from the American Horror Story universe and get a glimpse into the world of Grotesquerie, the new Ryan Murphy horror series premiering this fall.

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" – Paddy's Pub: Pose for photos outside The Gang's beloved Irish bar.

"What We Do in the Shadows" – Vampire Residence: Visit the vampire's Staten Island mansion for a spooky photo op complete with props from the series.

What You Need to Know: The immersive experiences will be set up on the Hilton Bayfront Lawn – here's a look at the dates and times: Thursday, July 25 (11 am-6 pm), Friday, July 26 (10 am-6 pm), Saturday, July 27 (10 am-6 pm), and Sunday, July 28 (11 am-4 pm). Admission is free and open to the public, but attendees must be 18 years of age or older.

How to Stay Connected: For information about all of FX Networks' experiences happening at San Diego Comic-Con, make sure to follow its main social media accounts: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!