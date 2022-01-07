Always Sunny: Rob McElhenney Will Wage "Heights"-Themed Class Warfare

First up, huge thanks to the folks over at Team Coco for dropping this clip from Conan O'Brien's TBS talk show Conan because we hadn't watched it since it first aired and we forgot just how great The Gang was with Conan. If you don't know what I'm talking about, back in February 2015 Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito visited the talk show to promote FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. And let's just say it was a fun pairing- especially the clip that was shared earlier today. With this week bringing Monday's episode "The Gang Gives Back," it would appear we're only getting one episode this week since nothing has been updated as of this writing. But listeners did get a heads-up via a preview for Monday's episode that they were getting a "detour" episode (we like that term), which means a whole lot more of the random topics that get flowing in-between the episode intel.

In the following clip, McElhenney proves that he's willing to engage in some "class warfare" even while waiting in the drive-thru line of an In-N-Out. While listening to the In The Heights soundtrack. Okay, not exactly Rage Against the Machine but whatever works. And bonus points go to Day for showing us that time will never lessen the quality of a great Grey Poupon joke:

Before the year wrapped, McElhenney shared some excellent news with the listeners. Not only will The Always Sunny Podcast continue on but it will also be getting a companion video podcast series that will also offer a personal look back at the series episode-by-episode- with a ton of extras in-between. In the following clip, the trio discusses why the idea of a video podcast is a bad one on a number of levels. But since this is the "Always Sunny" universe, you know how that ends up, right?

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Video Podcast Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C7ON-LSl54g)