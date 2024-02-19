Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: always sunny, FXX, hulu, iasip, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, preview

Always Sunny: The Gang Tackles Bags of Spaghetti & Other Bar Snacks

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day & Glenn Howerton tackle a range of bar snacks on First We Feast's Snacked.

While we await word on the 17th season of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito– starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia or for when The Always Sunny Podcast will be getting back underway, we're getting our Paddy's fix wherever we can get it. For this go-around, McElhenney, Day & Howerton checked in with First We Feast's Snacked to swap favorite bar snacks. And there's a wide range of options that they have to choose from – including Philly Cheesesteaks, Mozzarella Sticks, McVitie's Digestives, Sausage Rolls, and Buffalo Wings. And since the trio are the forces behind Four Walls Whiskey, they also discuss how bar snacks match up with whiskey – but we're all about the love they show "Always Sunny" fans with a Bag of Spaghetti. If that triggered a need to rewatch November 2010's S06E10: "Charlie Kelly: King of the Rats" (directed by Matt Shakman and written by Scott Marder & Rob Rosell), we're right there with you.

Always Sunny: The Gang Calls Out, Tries Squashing Emmys Beef

What do Vince Gilligan & Peter Gould's Better Call Saul and FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia have in common? Both of them are critically praised & beloved series with rabid fanbases that have been ignored by the Television Academy's Emmy Awards. But as heartbreaking as it is to know that the now-ended "Breaking Bad" spinoff went 0-for-53 when it came to wins versus nominations, The Gang from Paddy's has been running for 16 record-breaking seasons and not received a single Emmy nomination. So when we heard that The Gang would be getting the band back together to present the award for Outstanding Talk Series (Trevor Noah & The Daily Show would take top honors), we had a feeling that the topic of "Emmy snub" would be the theme.

"Have you guys been doing this every year without us?" Day asked toward the opening of their segment. "I feel like we're getting the full Marvel treatment here." To make matters even a little more insulting, this year also marks the first time that The Gang was invited to attend the biggest awards ceremony in television. Let that one sink in. DeVito really drove the point home when he reminded them that he had already won an Emmy for his work on Taxi – which would run for five seasons, picking up 34 nominations and 18 wins. "34 nominations in five years vs. zero nominations in 16 years? That math is bad!" Olson observed – before DeVito added, "Rhea [Perlman] won four for 'Cheers.'" Interesting note: Rhea Perlman appeared as Bertha Fussy in S16E03: "The Gang Gets Cursed."

