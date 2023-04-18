AMC Expanding Anne Rice's Immortal Universe with Talamasca Series AMC Networks is looking to expand Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire & Mayfair Witches universe with a series focuing on the Talamasca.

It looks like AMC is looking for someone to keep the folks on Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire and Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches in check. As part of tonight's Upfronts presentation, we learned that AMC Networks is developing a third series set in the "Immortal Universe" that's proven to be a winning universe for the company. With John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) attached to write and serve as showrunner, the series would focus on the secret organization known as the Talamasca that's been a factor in a number of Rice's works. Referred to by Rice as "psychic detectives," the Order of the Talamasca was established to research, track, and oversee the paranormal world – which, as we've seen, is made up of vampires, witches, werewolves, and more.

"The enthusiastic critical and fan reception to 'Interview' and 'Mayfair' is a great sign of what is yet to come in this immersive universe based on the works of Anne Rice," said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, in a statement when the news was first announced. "We're excited to be in active development of the next installment in this growing franchise, written and to be showrun by the incomparable John Lee Hancock. The Talamasca is one of the most intriguing elements of Rice's works and a connective thread through so many of her stories; the standalone and crossover potential for this third series is immense." The news comes as both Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire and Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches begin work on their second seasons. The former is currently in production in Prague (with Delainey Hayles replacing Bailey Bass as Claudia), while the latter is set to start filming later this year in New Orleans. Both series are produced by AMC Studios and executive produced by Mark Johnson.