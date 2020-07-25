American Dad SDCC Panel: Preview Clip, "Weird Al" Yankovic Song & More

Seth MacFarlane's American Dad! hits two major milestones this year, with the long-running animated series celebrating its 15th anniversary and set to air its 300th episode this September. So when a team from the TBS series made their way to this year's Comic-Con@Home, they were riding high and looking to offer viewers a different take on the con panel. Series supervising director Brent Woods offered us- as well as the series' cast and executive producers – a "how-to" lesson on how to draw Roger. Joining Woods for the illustrating event were Rachael MacFarlane (Hayley), Wendy Schaal (Francine), Scott Grimes (Steve), Dee Bradley Baker (Klaus), and executive producers Nic Wegener and Joe Chandler (panel video here).

But it wasn't just all "learnin'-n-readin'," as we learned that "Weird Al" Yankovic will be composing a new satire song for an upcoming episode. While more details on that as well as future storylines were a little scare, viewers were treated to an extended sizzle reel of what's still to come- including the return of a certain gold, jewel-encrusted totem of immense power (sorry, was lacking for a proper "poo" joke).

Now here's a look at a preview for next week's episode "The Smith Family Gets Farm Tough": Stan's callus makes him realize how soft his family is. To toughen them up, he makes everyone leave city life behind:

