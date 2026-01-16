Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: american dad

American Dad! Season 20 Poster Previews Animated Series' FOX Return

Returning to FOX's lineup on Feb. 22nd, here's the key art poster for Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker & Matt Weitzman's American Dad! Season 20.

Article Summary American Dad! Season 20 returns to FOX’s Animation Domination lineup on February 22.

FOX released new key art and promo videos previewing what's ahead for the Smith family this season.

American Dad! lands a four-season renewal, securing its future alongside top animated series on FOX.

The show returns to FOX after its run on Warner Bros. Discovery's TBS.

Heading into the new year, FOX began rolling out the red carpet to welcome Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker, and Matt Weitzman's American Dad! back to the land of "Animation Domination." With one of our favorite animated series set to kick off its 20th season on February 22nd, FOX released a video of the network's other animated series offering their well-wishes that also included a few more glimpses at the upcoming season. Following that, a Jenny McCarthy-hosted FOX Winter Preview special (with "Animation Domination" previews kicking in at around the 16:40 mark) offered additional looks at what's to come (more on that below). Now, we've got a new key art poster for the show's return – here it is!

Last year, the news dropped that FOX gave the green light for four more seasons of The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers. In addition, it was announced that American Dad! was officially returning to the network with a four-season deal of its own, following its run on Warner Bros. Discovery's TBS (though past seasons will still air through 2030). "This new deal celebrates the eternal popularity of these iconic comedies, as well as the enduring, prolific relationship we continue to enjoy with our friends at 20th Television Animation and the brilliant creators – that goes double for Seth this time around — and incredible voices behind these contemporary classics," said Michael Thorn, president of Fox Television Network.

"The longevity of this agreement reaffirms our commitment to the successful partnership we've built with the incredible team at Disney," added Rob Wade, CEO of Fox Entertainment. "This collaboration has and will continue to generate meaningful long-term value and strategically build audiences from Fox to Hulu to fans worldwide." Marci Proietto, head of 20th Television Animation, shared, "This historic four-season order from our longtime partners at Fox is truly monumental for these iconic animated series. We are so proud that these legendary shows will continue for hundreds of more episodes, allowing new and longstanding fans to watch, rewatch, and experience more of 'The Simpsons, Family Guy,' 'American Dad' and 'Bob's Burgers' for years to come."

