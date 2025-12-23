Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: american dad

American Dad! Season 20 Previewed in FOX's New "AniDom" Promo

FOX included a few more looks at American Dad! Season 20 in a new "Animation Domination" promo trailer that was released.

Article Summary American Dad! Season 20 kicks off on FOX starting February 22, with fresh episodes and new adventures.

FOX’s “Animation Domination” promo welcomes American Dad! back with sneak peeks at the upcoming season.

The Smith family returns as FOX secures American Dad! for four more seasons, following its run on TBS.

Major FOX animated comedies, including American Dad!, earn historic four-season renewals after their continued successes.

For a brief moment in time, we were worried about the future of Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker, and Matt Weitzman's American Dad! But Warner Bros. Discovery's loss would be FOX's gain (again), with one of our favorite animated series set to kick off its 20th season beginning on February 22nd. To welcome the Smiths back, FOX's "Animation Domination" released a video of the network's other animated series welcoming American Dad! back to the lineup. In addition, we also get a few more glimpses at the upcoming season, and you can check out all of that in the clip above.

With the animated series returning for Season 20 beginning February 22nd, a Jenny McCarthy-hosted FOX Winter Preview special (with "Animation Domination" previews kicking in at around the 16:40 mark) gave us some looks at what's to come earlier this week:

Earlier this year, the news dropped that FOX gave the green light for four more seasons of The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers. In addition, it was announced that American Dad! was officially returning to the network with a four-season deal of its own, following its run on Warner Bros. Discovery's TBS (though past seasons will still air through 2030). "This new deal celebrates the eternal popularity of these iconic comedies, as well as the enduring, prolific relationship we continue to enjoy with our friends at 20th Television Animation and the brilliant creators – that goes double for Seth this time around — and incredible voices behind these contemporary classics," said Michael Thorn, president of Fox Television Network.

"The longevity of this agreement reaffirms our commitment to the successful partnership we've built with the incredible team at Disney," added Rob Wade, CEO of Fox Entertainment. "This collaboration has and will continue to generate meaningful long-term value and strategically build audiences from Fox to Hulu to fans worldwide." Marci Proietto, head of 20th Television Animation, shared, "This historic four-season order from our longtime partners at Fox is truly monumental for these iconic animated series. We are so proud that these legendary shows will continue for hundreds of more episodes, allowing new and longstanding fans to watch, rewatch, and experience more of 'The Simpsons, Family Guy,' 'American Dad' and 'Bob's Burgers' for years to come."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!