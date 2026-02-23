Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: american dad

American Dad! Trailer: Check Out What's Ahead with Season 20

With the next episode on Sunday, here's a new trailer for FOX and Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker, and Matt Weitzman's American Dad! Season 20.

This week’s episode, "The Flume Room," spotlights Stan’s struggle with Francine’s love for flume rides.

What are Hayley, Steve, Jeff, and Roger up to - and where Klaus and Rogu?

It was both great and a little weird having Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker, and Matt Weitzman's American Dad! back on FOX for its 20th season. But it only took a few minutes into S20E01: "Aw Rats, A Pool Party" for the long-running animated series to make it clear that it was back in fine form. During this Sunday's S20E02: "The Flume Room," Stan has a hard time getting on board with Francine's thing for flume rides. But it's whatever Hayley, Steve, Jeff, and Roger have themselves wrapped up in that really interests us. Oh, and where's Klaus and Rogu? Earlier today, FOX released an extended trailer previewing what's still to come, and we have that waiting for you above.

American Dad S01E02: "The Flume Room" Preview

American Dad! Season 20 Episode 2: "The Flume Room" – Stan struggles to appreciate Francine's niche interest in flume rides.

FOX's American Dad! centers on super-patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life, where Stan's blissfully unaware wife, Francine (Wendy Schaal), has an unfaltering loyalty that makes her blind to his unabashed arrogance. His left-wing activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), however, doesn't let him off so easily and knows just how to push her father's buttons, unlike her dopey, well-intentioned husband Jeff (Jeff Fischer), who doesn't know much of anything. Son Steve (Scott Grimes) is a geeky yet confident kid who spends his time playing video games and obsessing about the opposite sex. The Smith cabinet is rounded out by two rather unconventional members: Roger (MacFarlane), a sassy, sarcastic, and routinely inappropriate space alien, and Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier.

The animated comedy from 20th Television Animation was created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker, and Matt Weitzman, and is executive-produced by co-showrunner Brian Boyle, along with MacFarlane and Weitzman.

