Though it wasn't like the New Gods didn't try to stop it, but STARZ was able to battle through its New York Comic Con-Metaverse virtual panel and present the show's faithful with one of the things they've been waiting for: the first teaser trailer for the third-season return of American Gods, along with two new preview images. During Friday's online event, series creator and American Gods author, Neil Gaiman, as well as cast members, Ricky Whittle (Shadow Moon), Emily Browning (Laura Moon), Yetide Badaki (Bilquis), Bruce Langley (Tech Boy), Omid Abtahi (Salim) and series newcomer, Ashley Reyes (Cordelia) discussed where the cable network's adaptation has been and preview the new worlds it will be exploring this season.

Here's your first look at the return of American Gods, set to hit our eyeballs in "Early 2021" (a premiere date was the other thing we were hoping for):

"American Gods" is the epic story of an inevitable war building between the Old Gods of mythology and our New Gods of technology. Whittle stars as ex-con Shadow Moon, a man pulled into the service of the mysterious Mr. Wednesday, played by Ian McShane ("Deadwood", John Wick) — only to discover that not only is his charismatic but un-trustable boss actually the Norse All-Father god Odin, he's also…Shadow's father. In Season 3 Shadow angrily pushes this apparent destiny away, and settles in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin — to make his own path, guided by the gods of his black ancestors, the Orishas. But he'll soon discover that this town's still waters run deep, and dark, and bloody, and that you don't get to simply reject being a god. The only choice — and a choice you have to make — is what kind of god you're going to be.

STARZ's American Gods also stars Crispin Glover (Back to the Future) as Mr. World, Demore Barnes (12 Monkeys, Waco) as Mr. Ibis, Devery Jacobs (Cardinal, The Order) as Sam Black Crow, Blythe Danner (Huff, Will & Grace) as Demeter, Marilyn Manson (Salem, Sons of Anarchy) as Johan Wengren, Julia Sweeney (Shrill, Saturday Night Live) as Hinzelmann, Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones, InHumans) as Liam Doyle, Danny Trejo (Machete) as Mr. World, Peter Stormare (Fargo, Prison Break) as Czernobog, Denis O'Hare (True Blood, Dallas Buyers Club) as Tyr, Lela Loren (Power, Altered Carbon) as Marguerite, Dominique Jackson (Pose) as Ms. World, Wale (American Honey, Godfather of Harlem) as Chango, Herizen Guardiola (The Get Down) as Oshun, and Eric Johnson (The Girlfriend Experience, Vikings) as Chad Mulligan.

Produced by Fremantle with Executive Producer Charles H. Eglee serving as Showrunner, alongside Executive Producers Gaiman, Anne Kenney, Damian Kindler, David Paul Francis, Mark Tinker, Ian McShane, Craig Cegielski, and Stefanie Berk, American Gods returns for its third season in early 2021 on STARZ.