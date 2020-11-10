American Gods Star Ricky Whittle Talks Shadow's Journey to Lakeside

Before you know it, it'll be the new year- and if you're a viewer of STARZ's adaptation of author and executive producer Neil Gaiman's American Gods then you know that means the long-awaited third season will finally be hitting your screen. This season, Shadow Moon's (Ricky Whittle) journey of personal and spiritual self-discovery will take him to Lakeside- as he looks to turn his back on the war between the new and old gods to forge his own path as a man. But there's one problem: once you're a god, it's pretty much what you are. Now, what kind of god he chooses to be? That's a decision Shadow will have to make- as both new and familiar faces look to sway him to their cause.

In the following clip, Whittle explains what Shadow's hoping to get out of Lakeside- and the forces that keep trying to drag him back into battle- with American Gods set to return on January 10, 2021:

<span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>﻿</span>

"American Gods" is the epic story of an inevitable war building between the Old Gods of mythology and our New Gods of technology. Whittle stars as ex-con Shadow Moon, a man pulled into the service of the mysterious Mr. Wednesday, played by Ian McShane ("Deadwood", John Wick) — only to discover that not only is his charismatic but un-trustable boss actually the Norse All-Father god Odin, he's also…Shadow's father. In Season Three, Shadow angrily pushes this apparent destiny away and settles in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin — to make his own path, guided by the gods of his Black ancestors, the Orishas. But he'll soon discover that this town's still waters run deep, and dark, and bloody, and that you don't get to simply reject being a god. The only choice — and a choice you have to make — is what kind of god you're going to be.

STARZ'S American Gods stars Ricky Whittle (The 100, Austenland) as 'Shadow Moon,' Ian McShane (Deadwood, Ray Donovan) as Mr. Wednesday, Emily Browning (Sucker Punch, The Affair) as Laura Moon, Yetide Badaki (Aquarius, This Is Us) as Bilquis, Bruce Langley (Deadly Waters) as Technical Boy, Omid Abtahi (The Mandalorian, Damien) as 'Salim,' Ashley Reyes (Night Has Settled) as 'Cordelia,' Crispin Glover (Back to the Future) as Mr. World, Demore Barnes (12 Monkeys, Waco) as Mr. Ibis, Devery Jacobs (Cardinal, The Order) as Sam Black Crow, and Blythe Danner (Huff, Will & Grace) as Demeter.

The series also stars Marilyn Manson (Salem, Sons of Anarchy) as Johan Wengren, Julia Sweeney (Shrill, Saturday Night Live) as Hinzelmann, Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones, InHumans) as Liam Doyle, Danny Trejo (Machete) as Mr. World, Peter Stormare (Fargo, Prison Break) as Czernobog, Denis O'Hare (True Blood, Dallas Buyers Club) as Tyr, Lela Loren (Power, Altered Carbon) as Marguerite, Dominique Jackson (Pose) as Ms. World, Wale (American Honey, Godfather of Harlem) as Chango, Herizen Guardiola (The Get Down) as Oshun, and Eric Johnson (The Girlfriend Experience, Vikings) as Chad Mulligan.

Produced by Fremantle with Executive Producer Charles H. Eglee serving as Showrunner, alongside Executive Producers Neil Gaiman, Anne Kenney, Damian Kindler, David Paul Francis, Mark Tinker, Ian McShane, Craig Cegielski, and Stefanie Berk, American Gods returns for its third season on Sunday, January 10, 2021, to STARZ.