American Gods Star Whittle "Excited for the Potential" to Finish Story

A day after the news came down that STARZ wouldn't be renewing American Gods for a fourth season, fans have been buzzing about if there will be either a limited series or television film to complete the adaptation of Neil Gaiman's novel. One name who's been pushing viewers to keep the faith has been star Ricky Whittle, who took to social media on Tuesday to offer an update and extend some thanks. To lighten the mood, Whittle shared a clip of a quick "mini-Season 4" just to let us know that Shadow's okay before getting down to business. Amid word that talks are underway for the story to see its finish on-screen, Whittle posted that he was "excited for the potential of that opportunity to finish [Shadow Moon's] journey and final evolution along side my incredibly talented family and their characters too." Whittle went on to thank the fans for their "positivity, passion & voices that will make this happen." You can read the entire post below, followed by Whittle's post:

Shadow lives😝Sorted🙌🏾🤣 #AmericanGods season 4 in the can🎥🤣🎬

There are plans and a serious passion about finishing [Neil Gaiman's] critically acclaimed novel. I'm excited for the potential of that opportunity to finish #shadowmoons journey and final evolution along side my incredibly talented family and their characters too. It is our loyalty to our fans, your positivity, passion & voices that will make this happen-Believe🙏🏾

It takes a village, too many to mention for now, but I personally want to thank many I began this journey with who fought my corner; Neil Gaiman, Michael green, Bryan fuller, Craig cegeilski, Stephanie berk, chris Albrecht, Carmi zlotnik, Marta Hernandez, David Slade, margery Simkin, Orly sitowitz, Claire koonce, Lauren, Gavin Denton Jones, august Kammer, Aisha Arnold, Evan Haney, Eden Bernady, Kate Mcgregor stewart, Unbreakable gym. (also a journalist I've lost her name, sorry)I get nervous thanking people as I know there are so many that contribute in so many ways large and small but for all I'm #grateful. These are personal thanks to people who have taken me aside in the beginning offering advice and support allowing me the opportunity to be your Shadow. My cast & crew all seasons thus far will always be family as will our godsquad fans that we share a special bond with worldwide. I hope together we achieve the ending you want and deserve but wanted to say thanks to some special people I hold dear from day 1❤️🙏🏾🙌🏾💪🏾of course my family & friends ❤️

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky Whittle (@rickywhittle)

Here's a (now nostalgic) look back at the third season of STARZ's American Gods:

"American Gods" is the epic story of an inevitable war building between the Old Gods of mythology and our New Gods of technology. Whittle stars as ex-con Shadow Moon, a man pulled into the service of the mysterious Mr. Wednesday, played by Ian McShane ("Deadwood", John Wick) — only to discover that not only is his charismatic but un-trustable boss actually the Norse All-Father god Odin, he's also…Shadow's father. In Season Three, Shadow angrily pushes this apparent destiny away and settles in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin — to make his own path, guided by the gods of his Black ancestors, the Orishas. But he'll soon discover that this town's still waters run deep, and dark, and bloody, and that you don't get to simply reject being a god. The only choice — and a choice you have to make — is what kind of god you're going to be.

STARZ'S American Gods star Ricky Whittle (The 100, Austenland) as 'Shadow Moon,' Ian McShane (Deadwood, Ray Donovan) as Mr. Wednesday, Emily Browning (Sucker Punch, The Affair) as Laura Moon, Yetide Badaki (Aquarius, This Is Us) as Bilquis, Bruce Langley (Deadly Waters) as Tech Boy, Omid Abtahi (The Mandalorian, Damien) as Salim, Ashley Reyes (Night Has Settled) as Cordelia, Crispin Glover (Back to the Future) as World, Demore Barnes (12 Monkeys, Waco) as Mr. Ibis, Devery Jacobs (Cardinal, The Order) as Sam Black Crow, and Blythe Danner (Huff, Will & Grace) as Demeter.

The series also stars Julia Sweeney (Shrill, Saturday Night Live) as Hinzelmann, Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones, InHumans) as Liam Doyle, Danny Trejo (Machete) as World, Peter Stormare (Fargo, Prison Break) as Czernobog, Denis O'Hare (True Blood, Dallas Buyers Club) as Tyr, Lela Loren (Power, Altered Carbon) as Marguerite Olsen, Dominique Jackson (Pose) as World, Wale (American Honey, Godfather of Harlem) as Chango, Herizen Guardiola (The Get Down) as Oshun, and Eric Johnson (The Girlfriend Experience, Vikings) as Chad Mulligan.

Produced by Fremantle with Executive Producer Charles H. Eglee serving as showrunner, STARZ's American Gods is based on author and EP Neil Gaiman's modern classic novel. Anne Kenney, Damian Kindler, David Paul Francis, Mark Tinker, Ian McShane, Craig Cegielski, and Stefanie Berk also executive produce.