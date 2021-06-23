American Horror Stories: Fear Takes New Form in FX on Hulu Teaser

First, it was a teaser, and then it was two key art posters, and now fans of the "AHS" franchise are getting a deeper look into what lies ahead with FX on Hulu's "American Horror Story" spinoff American Horror Stories. With the series set to hit the streaming service next month, the newest look builds upon the idea that each episode will be its own chapter of horror. It also appears that Ryan Murphy & company are looking to offer some kind of tease as to why Rubberman is now Rubberwoman. Because when "Fear Takes New Form," it's survival of the fittest (or most horrific).

Every episode brings you a different nightmare. American Horror Stories, a twisted new anthology from Ryan Murphy, streaming July 15 exclusively on #FXonHulu. @hulu #AHStories #AmericanHorrorSummer pic.twitter.com/SL7090nzwR — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) June 23, 2021

Now here's a look back at the previously-released posters for AHStories released earlier this week:

Here's a look back at the previously-released teaser "Nightmares"- with American Horror Stories premiering exclusively on FX on Hulu beginning July 15:

In an interview with Digital Spy as part of its "Rainbow Crew" ongoing interview series celebrating the best LGBTQ+ representation on screen, AHS star Denis O'Hare discussed a number of their roles over the years- revealing that the one character they "had the most hard time shaking was Liz Taylor" but would never revisit "because she was a complete story." So who would O'Hare revisit and what can they share about the upcoming tenth season (like who they had a scene with and how many episodes they're in)? Here what O'Hare had to say…

On O'Hare's "AHS" Season 10 Character: "He is pretty different. He's not a main driver of action – because I came in late. And he's definitely got some comic relief aspect, which I love. He's very funny, I think. I have great costumes. I have wonderful costumes. I'm really excited about that," O'Hare revealed. "I was shooting a scene with Evan Peters, and I just had a couple of great lines. It's a great joy to watch that, during the take, he was cracking up. And I was like, 'I love that.' I ended up doing four episodes and as I was shooting, the writing, I thought, sort of blossomed a bit. I don't know if they were thinking of me suddenly, but I love the writing I've been doing lately. It's given me a lot more to chew on, in the script."

On the "AHS" Season 1 & Season 3 Characters O'Hare Would Revisit: "Yeah. I felt like Spalding never got explored in any depth to a great extent, and he had a lot going on. I felt like Larry from season one was put in jail for a crime he didn't commit – and then what? Does he get out? Does he do a musical in jail? Does he ever reunite with his love? What? So I felt like that was a real cliffhanger for him."

Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the American Horror Story cast reveal video below confirmed that AHS powerhouse alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Billy Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, Frances Conroy, and Denis O'Hare will return. In addition, Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin, Spencer Novich, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Pierce Cady, V Nixie, Kaia Gerber, and many more will be a part of the mini-seasons "Sand/Sea" for American Horror Story: Double Feature.

