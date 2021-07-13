American Horror Stories Promo: There's More to Fear Than Just the Dark

The AHS universe is about to get very horrifically active in two days, when #AmericanHorrorSummer kicks off with the two-episode premiere of American Horror Stories (with FX's American Horror Story: Double Feature following close behind on August 25). But just in case viewers aren't quite amped up enough for the spinoff anthology series, the fine folks over at FX on Hulu have released another teaser offering fresh warning signs of what's to come. And if there's one thing the preview does effectively well, it's in reminding us that there's a lot more to fear out in the world than the dark. Like everything.

Here's your newest look at American Horror Stories, hitting FX on Hulu exclusively beginning Thursday, July 15:

Here's a look back at the previously-released teaser that also sprinkled in some new twisted visuals:

Previously, the first wave of casting announcements was made- and it was damn impressive. John Carol Lynch as Larry Bitterman, Naomi Grossman as Rabid Ruth, Billie Lourd as Liv Whitley, Matt Bomer as Michael- all returning to the AHS universe. Joining them are Dyllon Burnside as James, Nico Greetham as Zinn, Charles Melton as Wyatt, Kevin McHale as Barry, Aaron Tveit as Adam, Gavin Creel as Troy, Kaia Gerber as Ruby, Sierra McCormick as Scarlett, Ashley Martin Carter as Rowena, Paris Jackson as Maya, Belissa Escobedo as Shanti, Rhenzy Feliz as Chad, Madison Bailey as Kelley, Kyle Red Silverstein as Quinn, Amy Grabow as Tipper Gore, Virginia Gardner as Bernadette, and Danny Trejo as Santa Claus are all on board. For a look back at the official start to your "American Horror Summer," here's the official trailer for FX on Hulu's American Horror Stories– set to haunt the streaming service's screens with a two-episode premiere on July 15:

With the new horror anthology kicking off next week, here's a look back to our introduction to "Rubber Woman" in this previously-released teaser- and let just say "Rubber Man" isn't exactly going to be getting in her way:

