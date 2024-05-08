Posted in: Games, MultiVersus, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: Batman, The Joker

The Joker Announced As Latest MultiVersus Character

The latest character reveal for MultiVersus brings in an old foe we've been wishing for, as The Joker will be a playable character.

WB Games revealed a brand new character will be coming to MultiVersus, as one of the classic DC Comics villains, The Joker, is added to the roster. The trailer shows Batman walking fearlessly past several characters (owned by WBD) who have fallen to the ghastly foe as he pops out with a crazed look, ready to fight. Yeah, it doesn't show him in action, but it's enough to get you excited to play as him. Especially when you learn that Mark Hamill has reprised his role in Batman: The Animated Series and other DC projects to voice the character. The Joker will be added to the game when it officially launches for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as PlayStation and Xbox consoles on May 28, 2024.

MultiVersus

In MultiVersus, the Multiverse is at your fingertips as you battle it out in intense 2v2 matches. Up against Batman & Shaggy? Try using Finn the Human & Tom and Jerry! This platform fighter lets you play out your fantasy matchups in a fun co-op or head-to-head fight for supremacy. Choose from an ever-expanding roster of iconic characters such as Harley Quinn, Tom and Jerry, Rick and Morty, Finn the Human, Black Adam, Gizmo, and an extraordinary creature named Reindog. Every fighter boasts unique abilities that pair dynamically with other characters.

