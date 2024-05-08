Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dawn Of Defiance, Traega Entertainment

Dawn Of Defiance Announced For PC Release Later This Year

Traega Entertainment revealed their latest game on the way, as Dawn Of Defiance will be headed to PC platforms later in 2024.

Article Summary Traega Entertainment announces Dawn Of Defiance, a PC co-op survival game for 2024.

Embark on a Greek-mythology-inspired adventure with crafting, building, and divine powers.

Challenge the Gods' followers solo or with up to four players in online co-op multiplayer.

Customize weapons and build temples as you rise from soldier to god-like anti-hero.

Indie game developer and publisher Traega Entertainment announced their latest game, Dawn Of Defiance, which is coming to PC sometime later this year. This is a new co-op survival game in which you'll explore an open world, craft objects as needed, and attempt to make it in a world that's been inspired by Greek mythology. What's more, the game will come with co-op multiplayer, as up to four players can work together to gather, hone divine powers, and see all the world has to offer. We have more info and the latest trailer above as we're now waiting for them to declare a release date.

Dawn Of Defiance

You are the Defier of Gods. Ascend from weak soldier to god-like anti-hero, venturing across the ruined Isles, building impressive temples, and vanquishing the Gods' followers to gain their mythic abilities. Gather resources, construct a base, craft and upgrade your gear, and face down the legendary challenges of the Gods with friends or on your own to survive.

Survive the Isles : You awaken on a forgotten shore. Starting from nothing, you must hunt for resources and arm yourself against the many dangers of the Isles.

: You awaken on a forgotten shore. Starting from nothing, you must hunt for resources and arm yourself against the many dangers of the Isles. Explore the Ruins : Venture across the Isles, explore landmarks, discover treasure, and take on the Gods' challenges. Grow in strength with each victory through new recipes and upgrades.

: Venture across the Isles, explore landmarks, discover treasure, and take on the Gods' challenges. Grow in strength with each victory through new recipes and upgrades. Customized Crafting : Select the design of your weapons, craft with a range of ingredients, and build impressive structures that rival the very halls of Olympus.

: Select the design of your weapons, craft with a range of ingredients, and build impressive structures that rival the very halls of Olympus. Defy the Gods : Face off against the mighty followers of the Gods, complete altar challenges, and prevail on the Isles. Only then will you prove yourself in the name of Defiance.

: Face off against the mighty followers of the Gods, complete altar challenges, and prevail on the Isles. Only then will you prove yourself in the name of Defiance. Band Together: Undertake this deadly odyssey on your own, or recruit up to three friends to aid your journey at any time in online cooperative multiplayer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!