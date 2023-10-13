Posted in: Hulu, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: american horror stories, hulu, preview, season 3, teaser

American Horror Stories Season 3 "Organ" Poster: Blind Date From Hell

With the anthology series returning to haunt Hulu on October 26th, here's a another episode poster for American Horror Stories Season 3.

And now, the collection is complete! Over the past week, Hulu's third season of American Horror Stories has been sharing episode-specific posters that included key art looks at "Daphne," "Bestie," and "Tapeworm." And now, we're completing the series with a poster for the fourth episode of the upcoming "Huluween" event, "Organ" (written by Manny Coto and directed by Petra Collins). And from what we know about the episode, it sounds like a few of you out there might start reconsidering using online dating apps…

American Horror Stories Season 3 Preview

With the third season hitting Hulu screens on October 26th, here's a look back at an official teaser for the four-episode "Huluween" event (though there are more floating around social media) – followed by a look at the episode overviews (followed by the official key art posters) for the four episodes and the streaming teaser released earlier this month offering a couple of quick preview moments:

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 1 "Bestie": After the loss of her mother, a young woman seeks connection in a mysterious online friend. Written by Joe Baken and directed by Max Winkler.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 2 "Daphne": An artificial intelligence smart device grows attached to her user. Written by Brad Falchuk & Manny Coto and directed by Elegance Bratton.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 3 "Tapeworm": An up-and-coming model will stop at nothing in her hunger for success. Written by Joe Baken and directed by Alexis Martin Woodall.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 4 "Organ": A blind date through an online dating app goes very awry. Written by Manny Coto and directed by Petra Collins.

And here's a look back at the teaser from Hulu that was released last week – one that also includes looks at Goosebumps, Hellraiser, No One Will Save You, and It Chapter Two:

