American Horror Stories Video Reveals Season 1 Episodes 1 & 2 Cast

So a brand new teaser wasn't enough to tide you over until FX on Hulu's "AHS" spinoff American Horror Stories premieres with its first two episodes this Thursday, huh? Okay, fine! How about a cast reveal video confirming which faces you will be seeing in this week's episodes? That's right, after a massive partial cast release last week, viewers are learning who goes where with regards to episodes. That means you can look forward to seeing Matt Bomer as Michael, Gavin Creel as Troy, Sierra McCormick as Scarlett, Belissa Escobedo as Shanti, Paris Jackson as Maya, Kaia Gerber as Ruby, Aaron Tveit as Adam, Merrin Dungey as Dr. Andi Grant, Ashley Martin Carter as Rowena, Selena Sloan as Erin, and Valerie Loo as Nicole this week.

Now here's a look at the official Episode 1 & 2 cast reveal video that was released earlier today for S01E01 "Rubber (Wo)man: Part 1" ("A teenager and her Dads move into a forsaken home with a grim past. As the family makes renovations, a darkness takes root within them") and So1E02 "Rubber (Wo)man: Part 2" ("Scarlett enters a twisted new romance while Michael and Troy are forced to confront their rocky relationship")- with the series haunting our dreams beginning Thursday, July 15:

Here's your newest look at American Horror Stories, hitting FX on Hulu exclusively beginning Thursday, July 15:

Previously, the first wave of casting announcements was made- and it was damn impressive. Along with the names above, we also learned the anthology series will be welcoming John Carol Lynch as Larry Bitterman, Naomi Grossman as Rabid Ruth, Billie Lourd as Liv Whitley, Dyllon Burnside as James, Nico Greetham as Zinn, Charles Melton as Wyatt, Kevin McHale as Barry, Rhenzy Feliz as Chad, Madison Bailey as Kelley, Kyle Red Silverstein as Quinn, Amy Grabow as Tipper Gore, Virginia Gardner as Bernadette, and Danny Trejo as Santa Claus (and that's just to start). For a look back at the official start to your "American Horror Summer," here's the trailer for FX on Hulu's American Horror Stories– haunting the streaming service's screens with a two-episode premiere on July 15:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: American Horror Stories | Official Trailer – Season 1 | FX on Hulu (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_oyH8Rd6IOM)

With the new horror anthology kicking off this week, here's a look back to our introduction to "Rubber Woman" in this previously-released teaser- and let just say "Rubber Man" isn't exactly going to be getting in her way:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: American Horror Stories | Rubber Woman – Season 1 Teaser | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v-8gwjkM6fU)

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.