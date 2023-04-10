American Horror Story 12: "Delicate" Explained; Rosemary's Baby Vibe? We have more "Delicate" details to share on Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk& FX's Emma Roberts & Kim Kardashian-starring American Horror Story 12.

Earlier today, we learned that Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian had joined the cast of the 12th season of Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story via a cryptic teaser. Well, thanks to the fine folks over at The Hollywood Reporter, we have more details to pass along. First up, it was confirmed that Halley Feiffer (American Crime Story, Kidding) will be the lone writer for the season. We also learned that Murphy and Kardashian began speaking last summer about developing a role for her scripted television series debut. "Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," Murphy said in a statement to THR. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

As for what that "Delicate" season subtitle tease with the sounds & background visuals involving kids, look no further than the long-running anthology series' source material. The official overview for Danielle Valentine's Delicate Condition reads that the novel is "a gripping thriller that follows a woman convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens―while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says." One author listed on the site describes the upcoming novel as "the feminist update to 'Rosemary's Baby' we all needed." Here's a look back at the teaser that was released earlier today, with a very ominous "children" vibe to the whole thing that sticks with you (you've been warned):