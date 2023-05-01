American Horror Story 12: Kim Kardashian Offers Update On Filming During the Met Gala, American Horror Story Season 12 star Kim Kardashian shared an update on filming and how she's preparing for the role.

With filming underway on Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story Season 12 ("Delicate"), we've learned that Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, Matt Czuchry, Cara Delevingne, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and Annabelle Dexter-Jones are all on board (with more names to come, we're sure). Now, we're getting an update from Kardashian on how things are going on her end, courtesy of a red-carpet interview during tonight's Met Gala 2023. Speaking with Variety, Kardashian shared that she's set to start filming at the end of the month. Sharing her excitement, Kardashian said she's looking forward to being outside of her comfort zone and that she's been taking acting lessons to prepare for the role: "I like to challenge myself."

AHS Season 12: What We Know So Far…

First up, it was confirmed that Halley Feiffer (American Crime Story, Kidding) will be the lone writer for the season. We also learned that Murphy and Kardashian began speaking last summer about developing a role for her scripted television series debut. "Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," Murphy said in a statement to THR. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and "unlike anything we have ever done."

As for what that "Delicate" season subtitle tease (with the sounds & background visuals involving kids), look no further than the long-running anthology series' source material. The official overview for Danielle Valentine's Delicate Condition reads that the novel is "a gripping thriller that follows a woman convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens―while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says." One author listed on the site describes the upcoming novel as "the feminist update to 'Rosemary's Baby' we all needed."

Emma Roberts Talks American Horror Story 12: Delicate

Speaking with Bustle last week regarding how she approaches the festival season (Coachella, Revolve, etc.), Roberts was asked how her Season 12 character compares to the ones that she's portrayed during previous seasons. "This character is much more grown up," Roberts shared. "She dresses very Carolyn Bessette [-Kennedy], '90s New York — I'm obsessed with my character's style this season." Bessette-Kennedy was married to John F. Kennedy Jr. and an American publicist for Calvin Klein. Every aspect of the couple's relationship was under the media microscope for years – until the couple and Bessette-Kennedy's older sister, Lauren, died in a plane crash off the coast of Martha's Vineyard in 1999.

Patti LuPone Is No Fan of Kim Kardashian in AHS 12…

In the clip above from Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, host Andy Cohen takes AHS 11 alum Patti LuPone and fellow guest John Leguizamo through a few rounds of "Do! They! Give A Damn!?" – and that's when the subject of Kardashian & AHS 12 came into play. Kicking in at around the 0:40 mark, LuPone doesn't make it a secret that she's not thrilled that Kardashian is taking away a role from actors, calling Kardashian out for the decision and advising her to stay away from the live stage (with Leguizamo doubling down on the "emotion" that LuPone showed – a safe response).

… But Lily Rabe Trusts Ryan Murphy's Judgement

Asked about the news of Kardashian's casting and her thoughts on the back-and-forth that's gone on about it, Lily Rabe made it clear that Murphy's done more than fine with his AHS casting in the past, so there's no reason to doubt him now. "I don't know Kim… I know Emma. I love Emma, and I'm sure Kim is amazing. It's going to be a great season. Listen, Ryan Murphy knows what he's doing. He knows what he's doing, I can say that much," Rabe shared during the red carpet event for her HBO Max series Love & Death.