American Horror Story: DF Death Valley Preview: A Deal with The Devil

What can you say about an episode of a series that includes President Eisenhower (Neal McDonough), Amelia Earhart (Lily Rabe), alien abductions, conspiracy theories, and pregnant men? "Holy s**t" was the option we went with by the time the end credits rolled on Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: Double Feature "Part 2: Death Valley" and it was more than well-deserved. That brings us to this week's episode "Inside" as President Eisenhower considers the moral cost of making a decision that will change the course of humanity.

Now here's a look at the promo for Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: Double Feature "Part 2: Death Valley" "Inside":

To give viewers a better sense of what they can expect (and to prove once again that AHS has some of the most amazing title credits going and has for ten seasons & a spinoff), FX Networks was kind enough to share a look at how each episode this season will be kicking off (after the cold open, that is). Here's a look at the opening titles/credits sequence for American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 2: Death Valley):

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

To help set the right mood for "Part 2: Death Valley," AHS went back in time with a broadcast from KHS News from the West, where "baby fever," flying objects, and radiation are the hot topics of the day. With anchor Raymond Burrows reporting, we have the U.S. explaining away flying objects near the California/Nevada border, questions about the government retooling radar tech into something called a "microwave oven." After a commercial for door locks, the returning report covered the sudden "boom" in recent fertility rates followed by a commercial for Theta TVs and a weather report about those "sand storms." But make sure to listen in-between for the real truth… Here's a look at that disturbing, clue-filled "blast from the past" courtesy of KHS News from the West:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: KHS: News From the West Broadcast | American Horror Story: Double Feature | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RdT8yAqWO_c)

With one experiment ended (for now?) and a new one about to begin, here's a look at American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 2: Death Valley):

Here's a look back at the trailer for American Horror Story: Double Feature: "Part 1: Red Tide" & "Part 2: Death Valley" that contained a number of first-looks from both parts of the season (including scenes from "Part 2: Death Valley" that aren't in the clip above):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: American Horror Story: Double Feature | Parts 1 and 2 Preview – Season 10 | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wt8aEo9i7_E)

What follows are nine very cool mini-recaps, one for each of the popular series' seasons. Even with having watched all nine seasons at least once before, the following clips were a nice "refresher course" on the show's origins (and got us wanting to binge "Apocalypse"). So from "Murder House" to "1984," here's a look back at nine seasons and ten years of American Horror Story: