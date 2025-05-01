Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: American Horror Story

American Horror Story: Disney TV Studios Head Offers Season 13 Update

Disney TV Studios' Eric Schrier offered an interesting update on a possible 13th season of Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story.

Our most recent updates regarding what's being viewed unofficially as an "all-star" 13th season of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story have focused on who's not planning to be a part of it. But for this go-around, the spotlight shifts to Eric Schrier, Disney Television Studios (20th Television and 20th Television Animation), who offered some insights on where things stand with Murphy, AHS, and Season 13. Perhaps the most interesting part of Schrier's response was his noting that they "don't have another incarnation of 'American Horror Story' ordered" at the moment.

"I think yes, as long as Ryan has an idea," Schrier responded when asked during a wide-ranging interview with Deadline Hollywood if the horror anthology series could still continue. "The way we work with Ryan is different than with other creators, he's in a select few group of people that, if he has a great idea for another 'American Horror Story,' and that's something that [FX Networks chairman] John [Landgraf] and the team at FX really want to do, we're going to figure it out." From there, Schrier updated where things currently stand: "We don't have another incarnation of 'American Horror Story' ordered, but it's a franchise that, by design, can always be rebooted. And so when Ryan has an idea that is great and can figure it out with his schedule of all the things that he's doing, I could very well see us doing another installment."

American Horror Story S13: "A Couple Things in Contention": Murphy

Murphy and Landgraf spoke with Variety back in October 2024 in support of that recent game-changing episode of Grotesquerie. While Murphy may be branching into new creative directions, the duo made it clear that the AHS universe wasn't going away anytime soon. "One of the reasons that I thought that 'American Horror Story' was such a brilliant idea was because Ryan loves to invent things. He loves to create worlds. 'American Horror Story' gave Ryan an opportunity to just create all these worlds. But having done it 12 years in a row, I think there was just an appetite for something different, something fresh. Both he and I were more excited about this, which is a complete departure, than doing another season," Landgraf shared about Murphy wanting to go in a different, horror-themed direction that wasn't connected to the long-running anthology series. But that "never meant" that American Horror Story was ending its run, with the FX Networks head adding, "It just meant, let's rest that, and put Ryan's creativity and sense of invention to work doing something different now."

As he had mentioned in previous interviews, Murphy noted that he's "always working on" another season of American Horror Story. "I haven't really landed on it yet. There's a couple things in contention," he shared. In fact, Murphy dropped word previously that he had spoken with Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters about some of his thoughts on Season 13. "I did have a wonderful conversation with Sarah Paulson the other day, and she was like, 'Okay, I think it's time we get the band back together, so let's make some calls here,'" Murphy shared. "I think doing the play, she got to do this great new thing, and then also be like, 'Oh, wow, people love that brand and they loved me in.' We were just talking about how fascinating. So I'm gonna have dinner with Sarah and Evan Peters in the not-too-distant future because they're both dear to me. I love that show. I'll never give up on that show."

