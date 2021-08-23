American Horror Story: Double Feature: KPCD 666 Cape Radio Has Clues

Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: Double Feature will finally be unleashing itself upon the AHS fandom in just a little more than 48 hours. To help set the mood, FX & FX on Hulu's long-running horror anthology series teased a way for us to keep up on the strange happenings in and around Provincetown in "Part 1: Red Tide" when KPCD 666 Cape Radio broadened its broadcast signal- and that's exactly what it did on Monday. But what did it have to offer? How about some clues as to what AHS: DF has to offer, including "large roadkill", the announcement of Chief Burelson's (Adina Porter) arrival to the town, a sample of author Belle Noir's (Frances Conroy) writing, and more.

Here's your chance to listen to KPCD 666 Cape Radio- talk, news, and local tunes from the tip of Route 6:

What follows are nine very cool mini-recaps, one for each of the popular series' seasons. Even with having watched all nine seasons at least once before, the following clips were a nice "refresher course" on the show's origins (and got us wanting to binge "Apocalypse"). So from "Murder House" to "1984," here's a look back at nine seasons and ten years of American Horror Story:

"Throughout the month of August, I'll be celebrating A DECADE of 'American Horror Stories' with original content — interviews, podcasts, behind-the-scenes looks, and much more unearthing ten years of memories and untold tales. It seems like yesterday when Brad Falchuk and I called up Jessica Lange, Dylan McDermott, Connie Britton, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, Denis O'Hare, Taissa Farmiga, and Frances Conroy and said 'hey…wanna make this fun weird thing with us?' Thanks to the cast and crew and most of all THE FANS for making AHS the gift that goes on giving. And thanks to [Graphic Designer Fosterlands] for this amazing VHS graphic," Murphy wrote in the caption to his Instagram post (which you can check out below) to announce a month-long celebration of the AHS universe:

Now here's your look at the official trailer for FX's American Horror Story: Double Feature, ready to unleash a "Red Tide' beginning August 25th:

American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 1: Red Tide) S10E01 "Cape Fear": A struggling writer, his pregnant wife, and their daughter move to an isolated beach town for the winter. Once they're settled in, the town's true residents begin to make themselves known. Written by Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk; directed by John J. Gray. American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 1: Red Tide) S10E02 "Pale": A quick fix for Harry's writer's block has unexpected side effects. Two eccentric locals offer Harry a helping hand. Written by Brad Falchuk & Ryan Murphy; directed by Loni Peristere.

American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 1: Red Tide) stars Sarah Paulson as TB Karen, Evan Peters as Austin, Finn Wittrock as Harry Gardener, Lily Rabe as Doris Gardener, Frances Conroy as Belle Noir, Leslie Grossman as Ursula, Billie Lourd as Lark, Adina Porter as Chief Burelson, Angelica Ross as The Chemist, Macaulay Culkin as Mickey, Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Alma Gardener, Spencer Novich as Pale Person, and V Nixie as Pale Person. Denis O'Hare, Matt Bomer, and Chad Michaels also star.

