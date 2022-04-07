Gotham Knights: So Is Misha Collins Playing Harvey Dent or Two-Face?

Stemming from Chad Fiveash & James Stoteraux (Batwoman EPs) and Batwoman executive story editor Natalie Abrams, and based on Bob Kane & Bill Finger's DC Comics' characters (though not related to The CW's Batwoman or Warner Bros' upcoming videogame), The CW's Gotham Knights is one pilot that a ton of DC fans are keeping a particular eye on. In the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city's most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it's ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the… Gotham Knights. Heading into this week, the cast includes Fallon Smythe (Grown-ish), Tyler DiChiara (Relish), Olivia Rose Keegan (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), Navia Robinson (Raven's Home), Oscar Morgan (Master of the Air), Misha Collins (Supernatural), Anna Lore (All American), and Rahart Adams (Foursome).

Now thanks to Creation Entertainment's Supernatural Official Convention last weekend in Indianapolis, we have some details on if Collins will be playing Gotham DA Harvey Dent or has he already "broken bad" and we'll be meeting Two-Face. While discussing the role, Collins admitted that taking it did come with some personal concerns. "I had a little bit of compunction about that because I know ['X'] will be like, 'Yeah, fitting role.' That actually did cross my mind. I was like, 'I don't want somebody to have such an easy insult for the rest of my life,'" he explained. And Collins is impressed with what he's seen of the production. "Warner Bros. seems to be putting a lot into the pilot; it seems like it has a great team behind it. For example, our costume designer did '[The] Handmaid's Tale.' We have really top-shelf people on the project," Collins shared. "And then if it's picked up and turned into a series, which would be really cool, my character will be Harvey Dent for the whole first year. So I have a nice long stretch of not being two-faced and then I become Two-Face. I'm looking forward to it and I'll be the only old person on the show, which, now that I think about it, is what it was on the last show. Maybe I've been typecast." And speaking of costumes, Supernatural fans will appreciate Collins' position when it came to Dent's choice of coat. "There's a coat, it's not quite a trench coat. I was like, 'Can we make it even less of a trench coat than what that is? Because I really am trying to branch out. Anything but trench coats!'"

Smythe's Harper Row: streetwise, acerbic, and often underestimated, the blue-haired bisexual is a gifted engineer who can fix anything. But what Harper wants most of all is to repair the broken lives of her and her brother, Cullen, the only person she trusts. After years of hiding his true self from an abusive parent, DiChiara's transgender teen Cullen Row is tired of being polite and agreeable. Clever and adept at reading human nature, Cullen is ready to fight his own battles. Dashing with a swagger, Collins' Harvey Dent is Gotham's charismatic, hard-charging District Attorney. With a rigid sense of right and wrong, Harvey's idealism and his single-minded quest for justice will ironically and tragically transform him into one of Gotham's most feared supervillains, Two-Face. Lore's Stephanie Brown is someone whose sarcasm is matched only by her intellect. She was raised on a steady diet of brain teasers and puzzles and honed her skills to become a formidable coder. Confident and charismatic, Adams' Brody has the brains and the looks — and he knows it. However, his entitled attitude covers his insecurity and jealousy of anyone who rivals him.