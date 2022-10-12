American Horror Story: NYC "Sanguine" Teaser Sets A Mood; New Key Art

It's hard to believe, but we're exactly one week away from the premiere of Ryan Muphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story Season 11 (American Horror Story: NYC or AHS: NYC). So do we have a trailer for you? Unfortunately, no… not yet, at least. But what we do have is the new teaser "Sanguine," which offers more of the season's vibes, as well as some new addition when it comes to character posters. This time, the spotlight shines on Rebecca Dayan's Alana and Kyle Beltran's Morris… but first? A brief clip that feeds into the rumblings out there that AHS: NYC is going to be unlike any other.

Zachary Quinto (Sam), Billie Lourd (Hannah), Patti LuPone (Kathy), Isaac Cole Powell (Theo Graves), Sandra Bernhard (Fran), Charlie Carver (Adam Carpenter), Russell Tovey (Patrick Read), Leslie Grossman (Barbara Read), Denis O'Hare (Henry), Joe Mantello (Gino Barelli) are set to star. In addition, Rebecca Dayan (Alana), Nico Greetham (Dennis), Matthew Bishop (Big Daddy), Lee Aaron Rosen (Captain Ross), Kal Penn (Mac Marzara), Kyle Beltran (Morris), Gideon Glick, and Dot-Marie Jones star this season. Now here's a look at the newest teaser for American Horror Story: NYC, premiering two episodes on October 19th, followed by some updates to our AHS: NYC Cast Key Art Gallery:

Meet the AHS: NYC Cast (Key Art Gallery)

Here's a look at our updated rundown of AHS: NYC cast key art that's been released so far, with the two newest releases added in earlier today:

American Horror Story: NYC Teaser & S11E01/02 Overviews

American Horror Story: NYC Season 11 Episode 1 "Something's Coming": Mysterious deaths and disappearances ramp up in the city. A doctor makes a frightening discovery, and a local reporter becomes tomorrow's headline. Written by Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk and directed by John J. Gray.

American Horror Story: NYC Season 11 Episode 2 "Thank You For Your Service": Gino (Mantello) grapples with his trauma. Patrick's (Tovey) search takes him to dark places. A stranger contacts Hannah (Lourd) with a grave warning. Written by Ned Martel & Charlie Carver & Manny Coto and directed by Max Winkler.

FX's AHS: NYC is set in NYC in the 1970s (and apparently time-jumping into the late-1980s or later), with a focus on NYC's LGBTQ community as it deals with a serial killer. Over the summer, we had an update on filming from award-winning news site EV Grieve, whose beat just happens to be the East Village NYC. A great source for some early film news on the Mr. Robot holiday special, the site shared some great images of production set up for filming on Ninth Street (btw First Ave & Second Ave, and other areas). Filming under the name "Bandana," the images showed a storefront made to resemble an 80s adult video store/theater as well as some era-appropriate vehicles on the street. Definitely worth a look, so make sure to check them out here.