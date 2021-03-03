So with all of that time we spent yesterday getting excited about Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story as Season 10 exterior filming kicked off in Provincetown, we almost missed out on something when we reported on FX on Hulu's new trailer that included a mini-teaser for AHS spinoff series American Horror Stories. But what we missed the first time around thankfully didn't go unnoticed. Because for about a hot second (as you're about to see below), we get a view of Frances Conroy– and for the life of us, we can't think about what it would've been from other than possibly Season 10. Could we be missing something in her filmography? Again, possibly. But it sure does feel like it's something:

And you can see the full trailer here- and stick around as we dump gasoline or our dumpster fires of speculation:

Okay, this is one of those things that could be everything, nothing, or something in-between. As part of an Instagram Stories post, a member of the cast posted a short video clip scanning headshots of everyone who's part of the upcoming season's cast. Take a look, see if you notice something different, and we'll meet you on the other side.

When the cast was first announced, viewers learned that Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Billy Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, Frances Conroy, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong, as well as Macaulay Culkin were on board. But as you may have noticed in the screencaps above, Bates is no longer shows in the line-up. Does that mean Bates is no longer attached to the season? Was Conroy brought in to take over for Bates, or are they unrelated? Let the speculation fires rise!

Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the American Horror Story Season 10 cast reveal video above confirmed that AHS alums Paulson, Peters, Bates, Grossman, Lourd, Porter, Rabe, Ross, Wittrock, Conroy, and Armstrong will return. In addition, Home Alone alum Culkin as well as Spencer Novich (Cirque du Soleil: Worlds Away, Monsters Down the Hall) will be joining the cast. Axelle Carolyn (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Haunting of Bly Manor) is set to direct an episode this season.