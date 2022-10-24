American Horror Story Star, Actor Leslie Jordan Passes Away, Age 67

Beloved actor and comedian Leslie Jordan, star of stage & screen for decades, passed away at the age of 67 on Monday. According to initial reporting from TMZ based on law enforcement sources, Jordan was reportedly driving in Hollywood when "it's suspected he suffered some sort of medical emergency," crashing his BMW into the side of a building at Cahuenga Blvd. and Romaine St. Though known for his roles in series such as Hearts Afire, Will & Grace, The Cool Kids, and in FOX's Call Me Kat (and even a guest on FOX's The Masked Singer), we will always think of Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story when we think of Jordan. And though an argument could be made for his turns as Quentin Fleming in "Coven" and as Ashley Gilbert (Cricket Marlowe's reenactor) in "Roanoke," it was his four-episode run as Courtney in "1984" that we'll always remember. Jordan's pop culture presence grew in a big way during the pandemic (5.8 million Instagram followers is pretty damn impressive), with Jordan sharing videos of himself doing every day (and not-so-every-day) things he loves or whatever might come to mind.

"The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," said David Shaul, Jordan's agent. "Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height, he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner, and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."

"We had a scene where she was gonna blow fairy dust in my face, and then knock me down, and blind me, chase me, and then roll me over, kick me," Jordan shared about his "Roanoke" co-star Lady Gaga & their approach to a murder scene during an Instagram post in 2020. The actor/comedian continued, "And then she was supposed to squat down on me and cut me with a knife. She took me in the woods right before we shot, and she said, 'You know, I tend to sexualize all my acting partners.' I thought, 'Where's this going?' Well, honey, she kicked me, rolled me over, and got down on me, and started riding me… I didn't know what I was supposed to do! I just laid there and thought, 'How do I get myself into these situations?'"