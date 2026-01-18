American Horror Story, The Boys & Doctor Who: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

DC High Volume: Batman Releases Oracle: Year One Audio Adaptation

American Horror Story: Evan Peters on Ariana Grande; Season 13 Update

CBS Evening News Threatened with Lawsuit Over Trump Interview: Report

The Boys: Kripke's "Perfect" Response to Trump/Homelander Milk Vibe

SNL 51 Pregame: 5 Thoughts Ahead of Tonight's Midseason Return

WWE SmackDown Review: London Qualifiers Outside CIA Jurisdiction

AEW Collision Brings Maximum Carnage to TV Screens Tonight

House of Svengoolie Boards "Flight 7500" TONIGHT: Our Preview Guide

The Rookie Season 8: S08E03 "The Red Place" Trailer, Images Released

Doctor Who: Should Past Showrunners Return? Is It Time to Regenerate?

Crunchyroll April 2026 Blu-Rays: One Piece, Mobile Suit Gundam & More

Lanterns, Mister Miracle & Star Trek, Eh? BCTV Daily Dispatch

Game of Thrones Spinoff Sequel Series with Arya Stark Being Considered

The Summer Hikaru Died Getting Audiobook Adaptation from Yen Audio

Starfleet Academy: Steiner, Diane, Shepard on Tarima, Jay-Den, Genesis

