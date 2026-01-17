Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, DVD/Blu-ray, Review, TV | Tagged: one piece

Crunchyroll April 2026 Blu-Rays: One Piece, Mobile Suit Gundam & More

Crunchyroll's upcoming April 2026 Blu-Ray lineup includes box sets of One Piece, Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom, and more.

Get ready for an action-packed spring as Crunchyroll will be releasing Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 and One Piece Season 14 Voyage 9 on Blu-ray as well as Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom on 4K Ultra HD. April 7th will mark a monumental moment in One Piece history, as the Season 14 Voyage 9 Blu-ray and DVD set reaches episode 1,000!

One Piece Season 14 Voyage 9

Battles erupt across the island! Big Mom chases Chopper in his tank form, Luffy faces Ulti until Yamato interferes, and the Nine Red Scabbards attack Kaido. After Momonosuke risks execution by declaring himself the future Shogun, Kaido announces his plan to move Onigashima to the Flower Capital. The future they're fighting for is clear, but the Beast Pirates' best are still standing.

This release features specially commissioned cover art from Toei Animation highlighting the Wano Arc, and the special features will include the special opening for Episode 1,000 as well.

One Piece Season 14 Voyage 9 – Special Features

Textless Opening Songs

Episode 1000 Special Opening

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom

In C.E. 75, the fighting continues. There are independence movements and aggression by Blue Cosmos… To calm the situation, a global peace-monitoring agency called COMPASS is established, with Lacus as its first president. As members of COMPASS, Kira and his comrades intervene in various regional battles, a newly established nation called the Kingdom of Foundation proposes a joint operation against a Blue Cosmos stronghold…

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Gundam SEED, Crunchyroll will bring Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom to 4K Ultra HD on April 14th, packaged in a vibrant SteelBook. The movie will also include extended scenes and updated animation exclusive to this all-new physical release that's arriving in the US for the first time.

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2

(Series Trailer)

Since Sunraku launched Shangri-La Frontier, he's become a top-tier pioneer in immersive VR. Now, to move the story forward, he needs an ancient craftsman. To find the necessary tools, he and his party must venture into unknown territory.

Available on April 21, the Season 2 Blu-ray release of Shangri-La Frontier will have fans excited to dive back into the immersive VR world with three art cards and a metallic o-card. Alongside all 26 episodes of the second season, the special features for this collection will also contain all of the "Shangri-La Frontier Theater" mini-episodes.

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 – Exclusives

Three Art Cards

Special Metallic O-card

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 – Special Features

Promo Videos

Textless Opening and Ending Songs

SLF Mini – "Shangri-La Frontier Theater"

Crunchyroll April 2026 Blu-Ray Releases

APRIL 7, 2026

One Piece Season 14 Voyage 9 (Episodes 989–1000) – Blu-ray/DVD Combo

APRIL 14, 2026

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom – 4K UHD (Steelbook)

APRIL 21, 2026

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 – Blu-ray

Each title will be available to pre-order through the Crunchyroll Store, along with many more home video offerings.

