The Summer Hikaru Died Getting Audiobook Adaptation from Yen Audio

Eerie supernatural horror love story The Summer Hikaru Died will get an audiobook adaptation from Yen Audio, the audio division of Yen Press.

Article Summary The Summer Hikaru Died is getting an audiobook adaptation from Yen Audio, set for release in July 2026.

Originally a hit manga and novel by Mokumokuren, the series blends eerie supernatural horror with emotional drama.

The story follows Yoshiki, who suspects his friend Hikaru has been replaced by a mysterious and possibly dangerous entity.

The series has already captivated fans with its popular anime adaptation, now streaming on Netflix.

Yen Press has announced that it will produce the audiobook adaptation of The Summer Hikaru Died. The popular series, known for its atmospheric and eerie story and Mokumokuren's stunning art, was first released as a manga from Yen Press in 2023 and then as a novel in April 2025. The anime adaptation, which wrapped up its first season on Netflix just last summer, was met with critical acclaim from viewers drawn in by the story's characters and the mystery surrounding the titular Hikaru.

The Summer Hikaru Died

Original Story by Mokumokuren

The bond between Yoshiki and Hikaru is a welcome escape from their isolated village. But one day, when the two boys meet up, Yoshiki can immediately tell something is off. Though the person standing before him looks and acts exactly like Hikaru, Yoshiki knows that his friend is…gone. Someone—no, something has taken Hikaru's place. And with so many eerie incidents happening in town lately, Yoshiki is becoming increasingly conflicted. Although things will never be as they once were, he would prefer this Hikaru to no Hikaru at all.

Yoshiki tries to pretend nothing was wrong, but the truth cannot be ignored. Hikaru is gone. "Hikaru" is here. This new version is dangerous…or perhaps not? One thing's for sure―Yoshiki doesn't seem to be in harm's way. In fact, "Hikaru" seems to want nothing more than to befriend and protect him. Despite Rie's warnings, Yoshiki chooses to extend the hand of friendship, hoping it will help "Hikaru" become more human. But in doing so, what might Yoshiki become…?

While "Hikaru" is not the Hikaru he once knew, Yoshiki must admit that this new entity has become a friend in his own right. But his true identity remains a mystery…even to the impostor himself! When their research into the town's history brings them to the library, the boys discover an unsettling clue about the mysterious happenings in the region. Though, the question still stands of what "Hikaru" and the Nounuki-sama mentioned in Hikaru's note might be―and whether they aren't in fact one and the same…

Yen Audio will be debuting the audiobook of The Summer Hikaru Died in July 2026, with the voice cast to be announced at a later date. The series already has an anime adaptation streaming on Netflix.

