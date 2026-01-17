Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: House of Svengoolie, svengoolie

House of Svengoolie Boards "Flight 7500" TONIGHT: Our Preview Guide

House of Svengoolie boards the 2014 supernatural horror film Flight 7500 at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV. Here's our preview of what's to come...

Article Summary House of Svengoolie takes over tonight to host the supernatural horror film Flight 7500 on MeTV.

Gwengoolie, IMP, and Nostalgiaferatoo lead the evening with songs, news segments, and horror movie fun.

Director Takashi Shimizu offers more spookiness with Flight 7500, featuring an all-star cast.

Get ready for laughs with Kerwyn's "Joke of the Week," a trailer for the film, and more.

Though there's never truly any rest for the wickedly funny, Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) is taking a back seat and turning over tonight's hosting duties to the House of Svengoolie (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo). Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT, Gwengoolie, IMP, and Nostalgiaferatoo roll out the 2014 supernatural horror film Flight 7500, directed by Takashi Shimizu ("Ju-On" franchise) and written by Craig Rosenberg (Gen V). The airplane-set feature starred a number of familiar faces, including Leslie Bibb, Jerry Ferrara, Ryan Kwanten, and Amy Smart. To make sure you're ready for tonight's festivities, we have a preview of tonight's screening and of what the House of Svengoolie has planned – here's a look!

You can check out the trailer for tonight's screening of Flight 7500 below, followed by a look at what House of Svengoolie had to share about tonight's show and what viewers can expect (and make sure to check out the entire blog post). In addition, we have a look at Kerwyn's "Joke of the Week," submitted by Dennis Brook from Waxahachie, TX:

House of Svengoolie on Tonight's Screening of "Flight 7500": "We'll give you background on the film introduce you to the cast who include Jerry Ferrer, Leslie Bibb, Amy Smart, Jamie Chung, Ryan Kwanten, Alex Frost, Nicky Whelan, Christian Serratos, Scout Taylor-Compton and we'll stop here even though there are more actors. Next time we'll just list everyone who is NOT starring in this film. We'll bring you a new song "Cabin Pressure" that's all about real star of tonight's film … cabin pressure. Sven News will report on Flight 7500's fate with Gwen on the news desk, Nostalgiaferatoo as our always intrepid field reporter and aviation expert and retired pilot, Miles High breaking down what really happened to Flight 7500. And yes, Miles High does very much resemble IMP and IMP's depth of knowledge on all things aviation. We'll also answer some viewer mail in our hit "Tomb It May Concern" segment."

