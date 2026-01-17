Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Lanterns, Mister Miracle & Star Trek, Eh? BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Stephen Miller/Star Trek, The White Lotus, Lanterns, Drag Race, Mister Miracle, One Piece, Bad Bunny & more!

Article Summary Star Trek trends as Stephen Miller whines about the direction of the franchise

Lanterns and Mister Miracle updates from Tom King dive deep into DCU casting and story insights

The White Lotus adds Steve Coogan and Caleb Jonte Edwards to its highly anticipated Season 4 cast

Bad Bunny set to headline the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, promising an epic TV moment

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Matlock, Stephen Miller/Star Trek, The White Lotus, Lanterns, Drag Race, Mister Miracle, American Dad!, God of War, One Piece, The Madison, Super Bowl LX Halftime Show & Bad Bunny, Game of Thrones, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, January 17th, 2026:

Matlock: CBS Series Sets Edwin Hodge as Season 2 Guest Star

America First? Trump's Stephen Miller: Outsource Star Trek to Canada!

The White Lotus: Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards Join Season 4 Cast

WWE SmackDown Preview: AEW Could Never, Ever Top This

Lanterns: Tom King Talks Chandler's Hal Jordan & Pierre's John Stewart

RuPaul's Drag Race S18E03: "RDR Live Returns!" with Sarah Sherman

Mister Miracle: Tom King on DCU Connection, Casting Darkseid & More

American Dad! Season 20 Poster Previews Animated Series' FOX Return

God of War: Teresa Palmer Reportedly Joins Live-Action Series' Cast

One Piece: Into the Grand Line: Meet Baroque Works' Miss Goldenweek

The Madison: P+ Previews Taylor Sheridan's Pfeiffer, Russell Series

Super Bowl LX Halftime Show: Bad Bunny's Ready for The World to Dance

NBC Giving Morgan & Radcliffe Series "Reggie Dinkins" Special Premiere

Lucasfilm, Tomb Raider, HOTD/GRRM & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Doesn't See Dragons in Her Future

American Classic: New Kevin Kline, Laura Linney Dramedy Previewed

Amadeus: STARZ Previews Will Sharpe, Paul Bettany-Starring Series

SZA Song Opens Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe

Starfleet Academy Stars Hunter & Giamatti on Ake-Braka, Caleb & More

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 Ep. 2 Goes Pop, Punk & Disco: Review

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!