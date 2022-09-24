American Jesus Adapt El Elegido: Mark Millar on Latest Netflix Project

Well, Netflix's global fan event Tudum did promise a ton of updates of shows from around the world, including a look behind the scenes of the streaming service's live-action adaptation of writer Mark Millar and artist Peter Gross' American Jesus. And they delivered on Saturday, with Millar, Dianna Agron, and Tenoch Huerta taking viewers on a tour of how the production on El Elegido (its new title) is going and offering a visual sense of how the series is looking.

Here's an inside look at El Elegido, with not release window included, but we do get a "To Be Continued…" at the end, so clearly we will be getting more than these:

Jodie, a twelve-year-old boy in Baja California, suddenly discovers he has Jesus-like powers: he can turn water into wine, make the crippled walk, and, perhaps, even raise the dead! As the Evangelical and the Yaquí leaders in town try to get him to use his powers to save mankind, all Jodie wants to do is impress the girl he likes and stand up to his bullies. As Jodie struggles and eventually comes to terms with his destiny, everything gets thrown for a loop when he realizes he discovers the truth around his identity.

Back in May 2021, Millar offered an update on where things stood, sharing, "The development for 'American Jesus' is coming along beautifully in the talented and capable hands of Everardo Gout (Marvel's Luke Cage, Sacred Lies) and Leopoldo Gout (Molly's Game, Instinct). I'm blown away by the creative choices that Netflix has allowed us, and particularly since this series will feature Spanish and English dialogue." Well, those creative choices were impressive enough to get production underway, with Millarworld confirming via Twitter that filming on the project was getting underway in Mexico close to a year later. Here's a look at the tweet from earlier today confirming the kick-off: