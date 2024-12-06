American Primeval: Peter Berg's Gritty Western Hits Netflix in January

This is America, 1857. Up is down, pain is everywhere, and innocence and tranquility are losing the battle to hatred and fear. Peace is the shrinking minority, and very few possess grace — even fewer know compassion. There's no safe haven in these wild lands, and only one goal matters: survival. American Primeval is a fictionalized dramatization and examination of the violent collision of culture, religion, and community as men and women fight and die for control of this world. The ensemble tells a story of the sacrifice all must pay when they choose to enter the lawless and brutal frontier. This is American Primeval.

"We are very appreciative that Netflix is trusting us to take a big swing with American Primeval," director and executive producer Berg (Friday Night Lights, Lone Survivor) shared with Netflix. "I'm looking forward to taking viewers into the most dynamic, intense, and heart-pounding survival tale humanly possible. We are going into the belly of the beast."

American Primeval is Berg's first project under his first-look deal with Netflix and is written by Mark L. Smith (The Midnight Sky, The Revenant, Overlord), with Eric Newman (Griselda, Narcos, The Watcher) serving as showrunner and executive producer. This also marks the second collaboration between Berg, Newman, and Kitsch, who worked together on the limited series Painkiller, which premiered on service in 2023.