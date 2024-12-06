Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: American Primeval, peter berg
American Primeval: Peter Berg's Gritty Western Hits Netflix in January
American Primeval, Peter Berg's gritty Frontier Western starring Taylor Kitsch and Betty Gilpin, will arrive on Netflix on January 9, 2025.
Peter Berg's gritty Western limited series American Primeval is coming to Netflix on Jan. 9th, 2025. Taylor Kitsch plays a man haunted by demons guiding Betty Gilpin as a woman and her son westward towards the frontier in a raw, adventurous exploration of the birth of the American West that comes to life in the six-episode series. Kim Coates plays Brigham Young, the leader of the Mormon Church and a man who will do whatever it takes to secure the survival of his persecuted followers — including using his Mormon army, the Nauvoo Legion.
This is America, 1857. Up is down, pain is everywhere, and innocence and tranquility are losing the battle to hatred and fear. Peace is the shrinking minority, and very few possess grace — even fewer know compassion. There's no safe haven in these wild lands, and only one goal matters: survival. American Primeval is a fictionalized dramatization and examination of the violent collision of culture, religion, and community as men and women fight and die for control of this world. The ensemble tells a story of the sacrifice all must pay when they choose to enter the lawless and brutal frontier. This is American Primeval.
"We are very appreciative that Netflix is trusting us to take a big swing with American Primeval," director and executive producer Berg (Friday Night Lights, Lone Survivor) shared with Netflix. "I'm looking forward to taking viewers into the most dynamic, intense, and heart-pounding survival tale humanly possible. We are going into the belly of the beast."
American Primeval is Berg's first project under his first-look deal with Netflix and is written by Mark L. Smith (The Midnight Sky, The Revenant, Overlord), with Eric Newman (Griselda, Narcos, The Watcher) serving as showrunner and executive producer. This also marks the second collaboration between Berg, Newman, and Kitsch, who worked together on the limited series Painkiller, which premiered on service in 2023.