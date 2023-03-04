Andor 2-Season Run "Important for My Mental Health": Diego Luna As production on Season 2 rolls along, Andor star Diego Luna discusses his reason for returning, why a 2-season run is important, and more.

With production currently underway on the second season of Tony Gilroy (Rogue One), Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Diego Luna-starring "Rogue One" prequel series Star Wars: Andor, Luna took some time out from filming the streaming series' final run to share why he wanted to return to tell more of Cassian Andor's story, what he likes about the series running only two seasons, and what he plans on doing after the series ends. "What this character [Cassian Andor] does in 'Rogue One' is quite remarkable, and what we are building shows what needs to happen in someone's life to be willing to sacrifice everything. For me, this has always been a story where the people bringing change, the ones you can call heroes, are just regular people doing extraordinary things," Luna shared with Variety. And as much as he plans to appreciate every day of filming, Luna is looking forward to taking a break. "This is the last season for 'Andor.' It is just a two-season show, which is really important for my mental health. But knowing this is the end, I want to enjoy it and get the best out of this experience," the actor added. So after Andor, Luna is eyeing some downtime before moving on to his next project – one that looks to be leaning towards a return to the stage. "There's one another thing I love about theater: you sleep every night in the same bed," Luna said.

Previously, Gilroy confirmed a two-season, five-year story timeline that will spell out over 24 episodes. The first 12-episode season will cover the first year of Cassian Andor's (Luna) story and the rise of the Rebellion. The second 12-episode season will then cover the other four years before a narrative hand-off to Rogue One. Here's a look back at an official trailer, overview, and teaser for Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Andor:

Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Andor explores a new perspective from the "Star Wars" galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's (Luna) journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Luna was joined by Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl), Kyle Soller (Brexit), Genevieve O'Reilly (reprising Mon Mothma), Denise Gough (Angels in America), Forest Whitaker (reprising Saw Gerrera), Fiona Shaw ("Harry Potter" franchise), Robert Emms (His Dark Materials), and Adria Arjona (6 Underground, Morbius). Gilroy serves as both the series creator and showrunner, with Toby Haynes (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 8, 9,10), Susanna White (Episodes 4, 5, 6) & Benjamin Caron (Episodes 7, 11,12) directing. Writers included Tony Gilroy (Episodes 1,2, 3,11,12), Dan Gilroy (Episodes 4, 5, 6), Stephen Schiff (Episode 7) & Beau Willimon (Episodes 8, 9,10), with Luna, Gilroy, Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna & Michelle Rejwan executive producing.