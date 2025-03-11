Posted in: Disney+, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: ai, andor, tony gilroy

Andor Scripts Won't Be Released; "AI Is The Reason": Tony Gilroy

Andor creator/showrunner Tony Gilroy (Rogue One) revealed that the series scripts won't be released and how we have AI to blame for that.

When Andor season one was released in 2022, Tony Gilroy had every intention to share as much of the experience in the creative process with the fans in so far as sharing the season's scripts. With season two's release imminent, the creator and showrunner changed his mind in the process, and it's become the bitter pill to swallow in the entertainment industry. "I wanted to do it," Gilroy told Collider. "We put it together. It's really cool. I've seen it, I loved it. AI is the reason we're not."

Andor Showrunner Tony Gilroy on How AI Guided His Decision to Not Release Scripts

Gilroy was among those critical of AI's place in Hollywood, which was enough of a controversial issue as a sticking point of the 2023 SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. "In the end, it would be 1,500 pages that came directly off this desk," he said. "I mean, terribly sadly, it's just too much of an X-ray and too easily absorbed. Why help the fucking robots any more than you can? So, it was an ego thing. It was vanity that makes you want to do it, and the downside is real. So, vanity loses."

More productions across film and television have already integrated AI, which already includes Lucasfilm, the studio behind Star Wars. Specific examples include the use of the late James Earl Jones and Mark Hamil, who consented to use their voices assisted with AI to sound like their younger counterparts in their signature roles of Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker, respectively. In the case of Hamill, a combination of a stand-in and CG de-aging also allowed fans to see the actor circa-1983 in the Return of the Jedi-era in the Disney+ original series The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Season two of Andor features the return of star Diego Luna as the title character Cassian Andor, who was a mercenary-turned-leader in the rebel alliance. As season one was about recruiting him to the cause, season two will trace the events that will directly lead to 2016's Rogue One and features the return of a few familiar faces, the reprogrammed imperial security droid, K-2SO with Alan Tudyk reprising his role to voice the character, and the film's primary antogonist Orson Krennec with Ben Mendelsohn reprising the role. Andor season two premieres on April 22nd on Disney+.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!