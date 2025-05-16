Posted in: Disney+, Movies, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: andor

Andor Star Alan Tudyk on K-2SO Return with Fuller Droid Experience

Andor star Alan Tudyk on his K-2SO return, dynamic with Luna, what he could do in the series that he couldn't in Rogue One, and much more.

It was probably one of the most anticipated reunions in recent Star Wars history, and creator and showrunner Tony Gilroy finally delivered with Diego Luna's Cassian Andor and his Rogue One (2016) KX security droid companion, K-2SO (voice of Alan Tudyk), in the second season of the prequel series Andor. As the series wrapped on May 13th with the release of the series' final three episodes, we saw them in their natural element and picking up where they left off from the Gareth Edwards film, but it wasn't without its initial doubts. As a reprogrammed imperial droid, we see K-2SO acclimated socially to his new friends in the Rebel Alliance, but Cassian is still reluctant to put his complete trust, given his time as a rebel spy and constantly looking over his shoulder for the Empire. Tudyk spoke to Variety about getting back into the role during the pandemic, buddy cop comparisons, embracing all sides of the character, comic differences, and more.

'Andor' Star Alan Tudyk on Recapturing the Magic Between Cassian and K-2SO

Upon Tudyk's return to Star Wars, "It's bittersweet. When we were making "Rogue One," Diego Luna and I would always talk about prequels. And they were ridiculous prequel ideas," he said. "I was always pitching old TV detective shows with just the two of us, but in a 'Star Wars' setting — like the '80s version of procedural 'Simon & Simon.' It was always fun to imagine all these different possibilities, and now it's nailed down. One of the things I'm anxious for people to do now is, after they watch 'Andor,' watch 'Rogue One' again. You can't look at those characters without seeing their history."

When it comes to how fans will see Rogue One now with Cassian's story complete, "I'm obviously biased, but I like that story a lot. It's a different tone with a different pace, and it tells the story in two hours," Tudyk said. "The humor is different. It has a big blockbuster movie shine to it, whereas 'Andor' has a thoughtful, violent, and realistic analyzation of that whole world. Of all the 'Star Wars' films, 'Rogue One' has that in-the-trenches feel that "Andor" borrowed from."

While K-2SO was part of a greater ensemble and comic relief in Rogue One, we got to see the bad ass version of the hulking droid. "That was wild! In the film, K-2SO was a bit more of a funny sidekick. A good droid partner. He didn't really get into the marauding aspect of his design. These enforcer droids were supposed to be these vicious things, and in 'Andor' I got to live it," Tudyk said. "When I had the guy in my hand, it's just so gruesome — just this little rag doll going back and forth, absorbing all the shots and just killing person after person. Racking up his body count. It's a different aspect of the character. That's what these droids did. It was fun to kick that guy on my stilts!" He compares both version to comics, "I liken the changes to comic books, where you'll have an 'Amazing Spider-Man' and then you'll have an 'Spectacular Spider-Man.' And they're both 'Spider-Man,' but they have different flavors and complexions of character."

As far as the difference between Andor and the 2017 comic book conflicting meet-up stories, "There's going to be some inconsistencies that they're unable to respect in every iteration. Even between 'Rogue One' and 'Andor,' there are things that fit together but have slight variations," Tudyk said. "But that's just part of the way that movie was made with two different directors. It was a conglomeration of a lot of different things, so they honored as much as they could."

For more, including his thoughts on Gilroy's original plan on K-2SO's horror backstory, reuniting with Luna, his motion capture work, his Star Wars future as the character, and more, you can check out the entire interview. Rogue One and both seasons of Andor are available on Disney+.

