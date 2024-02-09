Posted in: Disney+, Preview, Star Wars, streaming, TV | Tagged: andor, Diego Luna, disney plus, lucasfilm, star wars

Andor Star Diego Luna Confirms Wrapping Season 2: "See You Soon"

Diego Luna confirmed that he's wrapped filming on Tony Gilroy (Rogue One), Disney+ & Lucasfilm's "Rogue One" prequel series Star Wars: Andor.

It was a little less a month ago when Diego Luna put the word out that he was nearing the end of filming on Tony Gilroy (Rogue One), Disney+ & Lucasfilm's "Rogue One" prequel series Star Wars: Andor. During the Emmy Awards red carpet, Luna was asked about potentially being involved more in the "Star Wars" universe beyond the series. "The good thing about 'Andor' is we know it has an ending. It's nice to work knowing there's an ending. You can aim for something," Luna responded – making it clear that he was ready to finish the story and let it be complete. From there, Luna also confirmed that he had seven days of filming left and that he was getting ready to head out to London tomorrow. While it may have a bit more than seven days, Luna signaled that today was his final day in front of the camera.

"Today is the last day of filming Andor. I could not be more thankful to the entire crew for this amazing experience and the years of hard work," Luna began the caption to his Instagram post confirming he had wrapped the second season. "More than 700 people have worked on this production, and it is impossible to say goodbye and thank you to everyone individually, which is why I write here. THANK YOU for the love and the wonderful experience. See you soon." Here's a look at the post:

Previously, Gilroy confirmed a two-season, five-year story timeline that will spell out over 24 episodes. The first 12-episode season will cover the first year of Cassian Andor's (Luna) story and the rise of the Rebellion. The second 12-episode season will then cover the other four years before a narrative hand-off to Rogue One. Here's a look back at an official trailer, overview, and teaser for Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Andor:

Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Andor explores a new perspective from the "Star Wars" galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's (Luna) journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Luna was joined by Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl), Kyle Soller (Brexit), Genevieve O'Reilly (reprising Mon Mothma), Denise Gough (Angels in America), Forest Whitaker (reprising Saw Gerrera), Fiona Shaw ("Harry Potter" franchise), Robert Emms (His Dark Materials), and Adria Arjona (6 Underground, Morbius). Gilroy serves as both the series creator and showrunner, with Toby Haynes (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 8, 9,10), Susanna White (Episodes 4, 5, 6) & Benjamin Caron (Episodes 7, 11,12) directing. Writers included Tony Gilroy (Episodes 1,2, 3,11,12), Dan Gilroy (Episodes 4, 5, 6), Stephen Schiff (Episode 7) & Beau Willimon (Episodes 8, 9,10), with Luna, Gilroy, Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna & Michelle Rejwan executive producing.

