Andor Star Diego Luna Has "So Much More to Say and Do" With Cassian

May's Star Wars Celebration brought a ton of good news regarding Disney+ & Lucasfilm's upcoming live-action Andor. Series stars Diego Luna & Genevieve O'Reilly, creator Tony Gilroy (Rogue One) & producer Sanne Wohlenberg had a lot more than just an official teaser, key art & preview images, and a confirmed premiere date of August 31st to offer. Gilroy confirmed a two-season, five-year story timeline that will spell out over 24 episodes). The first 12-episode season will cover the first year of Cassian Andor's (Luna) story and the rise of the Rebellion. The second 12-episode season will then cover the other four years before a narrative hand-off to Rogue One. One person who's appreciating the time to tell more of Cassian's story (and more) is Luna, who explained to EW how he appreciates having more time to tell the hero's story. And for those of you who think because you know how it all ends that you know the story, Luna reminds viewers that the series can still open up a world of new possibilities.

"Behind everyone that has brought change, there's a story, there's a reason. And I just love that now we have 12 episodes to tell you that story," Luna shared about returning as Cassian. "I remember living every day [filming 'Rogue One'] as if it was the last. I mean, I never thought of being part of this universe at all. I was just a fan, and one day I got a call. I thought it was going to be a one-time thing in my life, and I shared it with my kids, and I saw it. I was ready to move on." But then the call came about the prequel series: "And then I was invited to [return for the show], and it made complete sense. I had so much more to say and do with this role. I just wanted to explore many things that I thought about while I was shooting that a film would never allow you to explore." And even though the series is named after his character (whose endgame we already know), Luna emphasized that the series is about a "community" more than one person. "Even though it's called Andor, it's about a revolution. It's an ensemble. It's about a group of people. It's about community. You'll have the chance to meet many characters you don't know and visit places you don't know existed in this galaxy," he explained.

The "Andor" series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Joining Luna are Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl), Kyle Soller (Brexit), Genevieve O'Reilly (reprising Mon Mothma), Denise Gough (Angels in America), Forest Whitaker (reprising Saw Gerrera), Fiona Shaw ("Harry Potter" franchise), Robert Emms (His Dark Materials), and Adria Arjona (6 Underground, Morbius). Gilroy serves as both the series creator and showrunner, with Andor set to premiere on August 31st.