Andrew Yang Threatens Vince McMahon Over "Corrupt Labor Practices"

Former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and leader of the Yang Gang, Andrew Yang, laid down a challenge for WWE star Vince McMahon after a report broke yesterday that Vince McMahon ordered all WWE talent to cease their relationships with "third parties" like Twitch and Cameo, declaring that WWE owned even "the real names" of its supposed independent contractors. Yang took to Twitter to threaten legal action against the company if current president and WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump loses the election and Yang either becomes the Secretary of Labor or at the very least has the influence to convince the Secretary of Labor to investigate the pro wrestling industry.

"If I'm not the Secretary of Labor I'm pretty confident I'll have his or her number to talk about the ridiculous classification of WWE wrestlers as independent contractors while controlling their name and likeness for years, even for something as benign as Cameo," Yang tweeted, adding, "Come on Vince – you've already deprived the folks breaking their backs for you of healthcare, security, recovery time, retirement benefits and fair treatment re: licenses and royalties. At least let them make a living off their own names. Many of them need it."

"I grew up a wrestling fan and it's been sad to see so many of my childhood heroes pass away early. I'd feel better knowing that they and their families were being fairly treated – I look forward to doing what I can for the next generation of performers. I know how tough it is," Yang continued. He finished, "Vince you'd better hope your old friend Donald wins because change is in the air and changes are long overdue where your corrupt labor practices are concerned. It would give me great pleasure. The people know."

With President Trump in office, a place Vince McMahon helped him get by donating millions to his election campaign, WWE has enjoyed free reign to do pretty much whatever it wants. From a sweetheart deal with the government of Saudi Arabia to a special classification from the state of Florida as an "essential business" allowed to operate during the early days of the pandemic, WWE has seemingly enjoyed carte blanche in the Trump Era of America. Could Andrew Yang be the man to bring that era to a close?

Then again, there's always the chance this is all a big swerve and Andrew Yang will debut on WWE Monday Night Raw next week as the leader of Retribution.