Animal Kingdom Cast Looks Back on Smurf's Final Season 4 Fate

On July 11, the fifth season of TNT's Animal Kingdom finds Deran (Jake Weary), Pope (Shawn Hatosy), Craig (Ben Robson), and J (Finn Cole) facing a new world order of their own possible making new that Smurf (Ellen Barkin) has shuffled off this mortal coil. But as the Codys look to reaffirm the family's seat at the head of a very deadly table, they'll face off against those looking for answers about Smurf's demise and others looking to challenge the Codys' power. But the conflicts will come from within, too- with Deran, Pope, Craig, and J each looking to take the reins to lead the family into the future. But this time around, we're not taking a look at what's to come but at what's led up to this. In the following featurette, Weary, Hatosy, Robson, and Cole look back at the moment last season that changed everything and set the tone for what's to come in the show's final two seasons.

Here's a look at the boys discussing that intense moment last season that led to "Smurf's End" (and yes, their accents still throw us when we hear them the first time):

Sit down with the cast as we look back at some of #AnimalKingdom's most iconic scenes. Up first, the shocking moment at the end of last season that changed everything…

And here's a look at the featurette in a larger format:

Here's a look back at the Season 5 trailer released earlier this month, with the series set to make its return on July 11:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Animal Kingdom: Season 5 Premieres July 11, 2021 [TRAILER] | TNT (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g1EU-zNYPzU)

In "Animal Kingdom" season five, Pope (Shawn Hatosy), Craig (Ben Robson), Deran (Jake Weary) and J (Finn Cole) are still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf's death, including family members out for revenge. With their kingdom without a leader, the Cody family's struggle to maintain their fragile alliance, and to see which of them will come out on top. Meanwhile, they search for more information on Pamela Johnson whom Smurf made the beneficiary of her estate. And back in 1984, an increasingly volatile 29-year-old Smurf is forging her own path raising Pope and Julia and leading the charge on dangerous jobs with new and old friends.

Jasper Polish (Force of Nature), Darren Mann (Fortunate Son), Kevin Csolak (Boardwalk Empire), and Stevie Lynn Jones (Nancy Drew) are set to join the cast in recurring roles during what's expected to be a 2022 debut for the sixth and final season. Now here's a look at "who's who" during the show's final run, beginning with Polish's Julia- a beautiful, intelligent, and edgy. Although she's an excellent student, she's also the type of chick who sells tabs of LSD because she thinks it's cool. She's torn between loving and hating her mother, Smurf.

Csolak's Andrew is intense and struggling with an undiagnosed mental illness. He possesses a simmering rage but also instinctively searches for redemption as he struggles with his darkest impulses. He is completely devoted to Smurf, to his best friend Baz, and his twin sister Julia. Mann's Baz is a charismatic opportunist who will do whatever is necessary to ensure his own safety. He's not above pitting the other kids against each other in his effort to ingratiate himself with Smurf, who sees him more as a partner (personally and professionally) than as her adopted son. Stevie Lynn Jones' Penny is an intelligent, beautiful young woman in her early 20s. A rule breaker in her youth, she's trying to stay on the straight and narrow. She's stuck in a loveless marriage to a Marine- though she and she and J will become dangerously close.

