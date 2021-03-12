Animal Kingdom Season 5 Teaser: Deran Cody's Coming for What's His

With Smurf (Ellen Barkin) having shuffled off the show's mortal coil, TNT's Animal Kingdom is set to return this summer with a fifth season that finds the Codys (Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole) not just looking to remind the world of who the Codys are but also prove that the boys can do just fine running from under Smurf's shadow. But with a 13-episode fifth season and final, sixth season on the horizon, who holds the reigns of power may not be as clear-cut as all of them first thought. With Adrian gone after a season that found him having to be on the defense most of the season, Deran's (Weary) done being seen as the "youngest Cody"- as you're about to see in the following teaser profile.

Here's a look at the clip showcasing Deran, who's done waiting on the sidelines and is ready to take what he feelis is his- no matter what (or who) gets in his way:

<span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>﻿</span>

Hatosy wrote, "Bittersweet news. Yes season 6 will be the end for the Cody family but our talented writers will reward us with a proper finale. That means the Codys go out on their terms. Don't be sad, 26 episodes left! That's like a thousand hours … see you this summer for season 5!!!" (with the full post below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Hatosy (@shawnyhats)

In TNT's Animal Kingdom season five, Pope (Hatosy), Craig (Robson), Deran (Weary), and J (Cole) are still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf's death, including family members out for revenge. With their kingdom without a leader, the Codys struggle to maintain their fragile alliance and to see which of them will come out on top. Meanwhile, they search for more information on Pamela Johnson whom Smurf made the beneficiary of her estate. And back in 1984, an increasingly volatile 29-year-old Smurf is forging her own path raising Pope and Julia and leading the charge on dangerous jobs with new and old friends. Take a look at Hatosy's reminder that the Codys aren't going anywhere any time soon- and why it's important to wear a mask when you're at home or at "work":



TNT's Animal Kingdom is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Emmy Award-winner John Wells, Daniele Nathanson, and Erin Jontow serve as executive producers on the series. The series was developed for television by Jonathan Lisco and inspired by the award-winning Australian feature film written & directed by David Michôd and produced by Liz Watts, who also serve as executive producers on the series. A consistent ratings success, Animal Kingdom reached 27 million viewers in season four across all platforms, with the premiere retaining its audience from the previous season's average (the series also ranked among 2019's top 10 cable dramas: P18-49, L+7, ad-supported cable).