Animal Kingdom Teases "Big Announcement" This Tuesday- Date? Trailer?

During the fifth season return of TNT's Animal Kingdom, Deran (Jake Weary), Pope (Shawn Hatosy), Craig (Ben Robson), and Joshua "J" Cody's (Finn Cole) are still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf's (Ellen Barkin) death- and that includes friends and family members out for revenge. With their kingdom without a leader, the Codys struggle to maintain their fragile alliance and to see which of them will come out on top. Meanwhile, the search continues for more information on Pamela Johnson- the beneficiary of Smurf's estate. Meanwhile back in 1984, an increasingly volatile 29-year-old Smurf forges her own path- raising Pope and Julia while also leading the charge on dangerous jobs with new and old friends. So with all of that in play, it's pretty understandable why fans would be anxious for the series to return- and it looks like Tuesday, May 11, will be the day they find out. Earlier today, TNT released new key art teasing a "big announcement" tomorrow- so we're thinking at least a teaser if not a full trailer and definitely a release date.

Jasper Polish (Force of Nature), Darren Mann (Fortunate Son), Kevin Csolak (Boardwalk Empire), and Stevie Lynn Jones (Nancy Drew) are set to join the cast in recurring roles during what's expected to be a 2022 debut for the sixth and final season. Now here's a look at "who's who" during the show's final run, beginning with Polish's Julia- a beautiful, intelligent, and edgy. Although she's an excellent student, she's also the type of chick who sells tabs of LSD because she thinks it's cool. She's torn between loving and hating her mother, Smurf.

Csolak's Andrew is intense and struggling with an undiagnosed mental illness. He possesses a simmering rage but also instinctively searches for redemption as he struggles with his darkest impulses. He is completely devoted to Smurf, to his best friend Baz, and his twin sister Julia. Mann's Baz is a charismatic opportunist who will do whatever is necessary to ensure his own safety. He's not above pitting the other kids against each other in his effort to ingratiate himself with Smurf, who sees him more as a partner (personally and professionally) than as her adopted son. Stevie Lynn Jones' Penny is an intelligent, beautiful young woman in her early 20s. A rule breaker in her youth, she's trying to stay on the straight and narrow. She's stuck in a loveless marriage to a Marine- though she and she and J will become dangerously close.