Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Image Gallery Updated

Returning to AMC & AMC+ later this year, here's a look at the updated image gallery for Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Season 2.

With the second season of Rolin Jones' (Perry Mason, Weeds) Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire set to sink its teeth into AMC & AMC+ later this year, Anderson had some interesting intel to share during an interview in December 2023. Along with discussing the main themes for Season 2, the actor also addressed the dynamic between Louis (Anderson) and Claudia (Hayles) now that Lestat (Reid) is "gone." In addition, Anderson teased how Louis' experiences this season impact him personally, how the Dubai storyline is going to get "really explosive," and more. And then there's the matter of Louis' relationship with Armand (Assad Zaman), as well as what it was like getting to work with the newest addition to the cast – teasing what the new season has in store for Hayles' Claudia. As the wait continues for a new teaser or a trailer and the all-important return date, we wanted to pass along an updated gallery of the official Season 2 images that have been released so far:

Here's a look back at the extended clip from the second season of AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with an official overview of what's to come:

The interview continues. In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy. Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt, Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand. Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.

Johnson executive produces AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson leads AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) directed the first two episodes and serves as executive producer.

