Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Set for Big Rollout; BTS Featurette

It's pretty clear that AMC Networks knows they have a hit on their hands when it comes to the late author Anne Rice's literary universe. Following up on the success of AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, AMC Networks announced that Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches will be getting a huge rollout on Sunday, January 8th. Along with AMC and AMC+, the series will also premiere on BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV & WEtv. In addition, we have info on a new companion documentary that's being released ahead of the premiere, as well as a new behind-the-scenes featurette with the cast .

In addition, AMC & AMC+ announced the new one-hour documentary All of Them Witches. Premiering on Wednesday, December 21, on AMC+ and on Monday, January 2, at 10 p.m. ET on AMC, the documentary explores an alternate & authentic history told from the perspective of today's most well-known, practicing witches, as well as scholars of history and anthropology. The film examines the provocative history of Witch Hunts, paganism & voodoo and challenges the myths that have become the fabric of popular culture. Select experts featured in All of Them Witches include Pam Grossman, author of Waking the Witch: Reflections on Women, Magic, and Power, witch & entrepreneur Bri Luna, witch & author Amanda Yates Garcia, and content creator & actor Curly Velasquez. Produced by XTR (Ascension, They Call Me Magic, The Territory), the documentary is directed by Mona Panchal, with Kathryn Everett, Kathleen Flood, Bryn Mooser & Justin Lacob executive producing for XTR. In addition, Steffie van Rhee produces, with India Wadsworth & Matthew Cherchio co-executive producing.

Now here's a look at an official trailer for the upcoming series, with AMC & AMC+'s Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches also premiering on BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, and WEtv on January 8th:

And here's a look back at the previously-released teaser confirming that the series would be shifting its premiere date and running on both the cable network and the streamer at the time:

Written and executive produced by Esta Spaulding (On Becoming a God in Central Florida) & Michelle Ashford (Masters of Sex), with Spaulding serving as showrunner, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches focuses on intuitive young neurosurgeon Rowan, who discovers that she is the heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus) aka Rowan and Harry Hamlin (Mad Men, L.A. Law) aka Cortland Mayfair star, with Annabeth Gish (The Fall of the House of Usher; Midnight Mass) recurring as Diedre with Tongayi Chirisa (Palm Springs, Antebellum) on board as series regular Ciprien Grieve. Beth Grant (Rain Man, No Country for Old Men) is set to recur as Carlotta, with Erica Gimpel (God Friended Me) recurring as Ellie and Jen Richards (Her Story) playing Jojo. Jack Huston (House of Gucci, Boardwalk Empire) will be taking on the role of Lasher, a powerful, shape-shifting entity who has been bound to the Mayfair witches for hundreds of years.