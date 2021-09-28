Another Life Season 2 Hosting Battlestar Galactica Mini-Reunion

Another Life star Katee Sackhoff is getting some major reinforcements from the beloved sci-fi series Battlestar Galactica. Netflix, which picked up the series for a second season after a strong response by the viewers to the first, cast Rekha Sharma and Kate Vernon in new roles, according to Entertainment Weekly. Sackhoff (who played Starbuck in BSG) is astronaut Niko Breckenridge, leading her young crew through unimaginable danger on board The Salvare as they go on a high-risk mission to explore the genesis of an alien artifact while her husband investigates the anomaly on Earth.

Vernon (Ellen Tigh on BSG) will play Niko's mother Ava, who will show up in space and on Earth. Niko will reunite with a version of her mother when the Achaians decide Ava is the "perfect avatar" when Niko boards their ship while Erik Wallace (Justin Chatwin) will face a protective and worried Ava back home. Ursula Monroe, played by Sharma, is the mother of sentient A.I. who built William's (Samuel Anderson) software. Sharma played Tory Foster on BSG. "'Battlestar Galactica' was such a huge part of my life and career," Sackhoff said. "I am so blessed to have built lifelong friendships with the cast and thankfully when I call and ask favors they oblige. We are so lucky to have Kate and Rekha join this show. They elevate every scene they are in and I can't wait for the fans to see these two in action." The second season will pick up right after Niko watches the alien race that sent the object to destroy the planet, with her mission to save everyone on Earth now even more dire and urgent.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Another Life Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OYfx2nFQodY)

Joining Sharma and Vernon are Dillon Casey, Shannon Chan-Kent, Kurt Yaeger, and Carlena Britch for the second season on top of current cast members Jay R Tinaco, Elizabeth Ludlow, A.J. Rivera, Tongay Chirisa, and Lisa Rinna. Another Life season two premieres on October 14 on Netflix.